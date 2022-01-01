Tacos in New Lenox

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

New Lenox restaurants that serve tacos

El Burrito Loco image

BURRITOS • TACOS

El Burrito Loco

318 W. Maple Ave., New Lenox

Avg 4.2 (832 reviews)
Takeout
TACO SALAD$7.50
KID-TACO$6.99
More about El Burrito Loco
Ta Canijo - New Lenox image

 

Ta Canijo - New Lenox

3000 Maple Road, New Lenox

No reviews yet
Takeout
TACO DINNER$11.00
TACOS$3.00
More about Ta Canijo - New Lenox

