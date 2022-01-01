New London restaurants you'll love

Go
New London restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • New London

New London's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Steakhouses
Chicken
Chicken
Latin American
Scroll right

Must-try New London restaurants

Washington Street Coffee House image

 

Washington Street Coffee House

13 Washington Street, New London

Avg 4.1 (182 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cold Brew$4.25
Dave's Black Crow steeped for 24 hrs
Sausage Breakfast Burrito$9.00
w/ housemade spicy sausage, cheddar and 3 scrambled eggs
Spin Egg Sandwich$7.00
w/ sharp cheddar, pesto, spinach, roasted red peppers and a fried egg on a giant english muffin
More about Washington Street Coffee House
Hot Rod Cafe - New London image

 

Hot Rod Cafe - New London

114 Bank Street, New London

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Basket of Garlic Pepper Parm Fries$7.95
French fries seasoned with garlic pepper and grated parmesan cheese.
Crispy Chicken Wrap$13.95
Crispy Chicken, Cheddar cheese, your choice of wing flavor, lettuce and tomato on a 12 inch wrap. Served with fries.
1/2 Pound Cheeseburger$14.95
1/2 lb burger topped with your choice of American, cheddar or Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato & onion. Served with fries.
More about Hot Rod Cafe - New London
Captain Scott's Lobster Dock image

SEAFOOD

Captain Scott's Lobster Dock

80 Hamilton Street, New London

Avg 4.5 (2817 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Clam Strip Roll$12.95
Fried Clam Strips on a long toasted hot dog roll.
Large Hot Lobster Roll$20.95
Fresh picked hot lobster meat on a long toasted hot dog roll. Served with drawn butter on the side.
Fish-n-Chips, 1 piece$9.50
Fried Cod, 1 piece with fries and slaw
More about Captain Scott's Lobster Dock
Mr. G's Restaurant image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Mr. G's Restaurant

452 Williams St, New London

Avg 4.5 (195 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
CAN COKE$1.50
LG Pizza$12.25
SM Pizza$9.00
More about Mr. G's Restaurant
City Dock Oyster Bar, New London, CT. image

 

City Dock Oyster Bar, New London, CT.

1 South Water St., New London

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
QUAHOG STUFFIES$3.95
BBQ Smoked Brisket Sandwich$12.95
Fish N Chips$14.95
More about City Dock Oyster Bar, New London, CT.
CULTURA Antojitos Puertorriqunos image

 

CULTURA Antojitos Puertorriqunos

78 Broad Street, New London

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about CULTURA Antojitos Puertorriqunos
Restaurant banner

 

The Blue Duck Bar & Kitchen

52 bank st, New London

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about The Blue Duck Bar & Kitchen

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in New London

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Wraps

Clams

Clam Chowder

Fish And Chips

Map

More near New London to explore

Mystic

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Westerly

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Groton

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Old Saybrook

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Greenport

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Montauk

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Niantic

No reviews yet

Stonington

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Norwich

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (433 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston