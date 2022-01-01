Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheeseburgers in New London

New London restaurants
New London restaurants that serve cheeseburgers

On the Waterfront image

 

On the Waterfront

250 Pequot Avenue, New London

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
Waterfront Cheeseburger$13.00
8 oz. choice beef, choice of cheese, grilled to order. Lettuce, tomato, onion. Choice of french fries or coleslaw
More about On the Waterfront
1/2 Pound Cheeseburger image

 

Hot Rod Cafe - New London

114 Bank Street, New London

No reviews yet
Takeout
1/2 Pound Cheeseburger$14.95
1/2 lb burger topped with your choice of American, cheddar or Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato & onion. Served with fries.
More about Hot Rod Cafe - New London
Captain Scott's Lobster Dock image

SEAFOOD

Captain Scott's Lobster Dock

80 Hamilton Street, New London

Avg 4.5 (2817 reviews)
Takeout
Cheeseburger$4.85
More about Captain Scott's Lobster Dock
Mr. G's Restaurant image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Mr. G's Restaurant

452 Williams St, New London

Avg 4.5 (195 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Bacon Cheeseburger$13.95
LG Cheeseburger Grinder$12.95
Kids Cheeseburger & FF$7.50
More about Mr. G's Restaurant

