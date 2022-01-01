Cheeseburgers in New London
New London restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
More about On the Waterfront
On the Waterfront
250 Pequot Avenue, New London
|Waterfront Cheeseburger
|$13.00
8 oz. choice beef, choice of cheese, grilled to order. Lettuce, tomato, onion. Choice of french fries or coleslaw
More about Hot Rod Cafe - New London
Hot Rod Cafe - New London
114 Bank Street, New London
|1/2 Pound Cheeseburger
|$14.95
1/2 lb burger topped with your choice of American, cheddar or Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato & onion. Served with fries.
More about Captain Scott's Lobster Dock
SEAFOOD
Captain Scott's Lobster Dock
80 Hamilton Street, New London
|Cheeseburger
|$4.85