Chicken salad in New London

Washington Street Coffee House
13 Washington Street, New London
|Thai Chicken Salad
|$7.50
w/ red onion, cilantro and chili lime dressing
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$7.50
Made with romaine lettuce and shaved parmesan
Hot Rod Cafe - New London
114 Bank Street, New London
|Crispy Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$13.95
Mixed Greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, bell pepper, crispy buffalo chicken and cheddar cheese. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.
Captain Scott's Lobster Dock
80 Hamilton Street, New London
|Grilled Chicken Garden Salad
|$12.95
Garden Salad with Grilled Chicken (may choose CAJUN)