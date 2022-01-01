Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in New London

New London restaurants
New London restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Hot Rod Cafe - New London

114 Bank Street, New London

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chipolte Cajun Chicken Sandwich$13.95
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.95
Grilled chicken breast on a soft roll, your choice of wing flavor, lettuce, tomato & onion. Served with fries.
Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.95
Marinated and hand-battered deep fried chicken breast on a soft roll topped with mayo, pickles, lettuce, tomato & onion. Served with fries.
SEAFOOD

Captain Scott's Lobster Dock

80 Hamilton Street, New London

Avg 4.5 (2817 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$7.95
Grilled Chicken with lettuce and tomato on a hamburger bun.
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Mr. G's Restaurant

452 Williams St, New London

Avg 4.5 (195 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$11.95
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$11.95
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$10.95
