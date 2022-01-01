Chicken sandwiches in New London
Hot Rod Cafe - New London
114 Bank Street, New London
|Chipolte Cajun Chicken Sandwich
|$13.95
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$13.95
Grilled chicken breast on a soft roll, your choice of wing flavor, lettuce, tomato & onion. Served with fries.
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.95
Marinated and hand-battered deep fried chicken breast on a soft roll topped with mayo, pickles, lettuce, tomato & onion. Served with fries.
SEAFOOD
Captain Scott's Lobster Dock
80 Hamilton Street, New London
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$7.95
Grilled Chicken with lettuce and tomato on a hamburger bun.