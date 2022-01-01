Chicken wraps in New London
New London restaurants that serve chicken wraps
Washington Street Coffee House
13 Washington Street, New London
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$9.00
Caesar salad mad with romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan and chicken in a whole wheat tortilla
Hot Rod Cafe - New London
114 Bank Street, New London
|Crispy Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$13.95
Crispy chicken, romaine lettuce, caesar dressing, & parmesan cheese in a 12 inch wrap. Served with fries.
|Crispy Chicken Wrap
|$13.95
Crispy Chicken, Cheddar cheese, your choice of wing flavor, lettuce and tomato on a 12 inch wrap. Served with fries.
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$13.95
Crispy chicken, cheddar cheese, Buffalo Sauce, Blue Cheese, lettuce & tomato in a 12 inch wrap. Served with fries.