Crispy chicken in New London

New London restaurants
New London restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Hot Rod Cafe - New London

114 Bank Street, New London

Takeout
Crispy Chicken Caesar Wrap$13.95
Crispy chicken, romaine lettuce, caesar dressing, & parmesan cheese in a 12 inch wrap. Served with fries.
Crispy Chicken Wrap$13.95
Crispy Chicken, Cheddar cheese, your choice of wing flavor, lettuce and tomato on a 12 inch wrap. Served with fries.
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Salad$13.95
Mixed Greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, bell pepper, crispy buffalo chicken and cheddar cheese. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.
Mr. G's Restaurant

452 Williams St, New London

Avg 4.5 (195 reviews)
Crispy Chicken B.L.T. Salad$14.25
Crispy Chicken Club$13.95
