Crispy chicken in New London
New London restaurants that serve crispy chicken
More about Hot Rod Cafe - New London
Hot Rod Cafe - New London
114 Bank Street, New London
|Crispy Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$13.95
Crispy chicken, romaine lettuce, caesar dressing, & parmesan cheese in a 12 inch wrap. Served with fries.
|Crispy Chicken Wrap
|$13.95
Crispy Chicken, Cheddar cheese, your choice of wing flavor, lettuce and tomato on a 12 inch wrap. Served with fries.
|Crispy Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$13.95
Mixed Greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, bell pepper, crispy buffalo chicken and cheddar cheese. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.