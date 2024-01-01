Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Croissants in
New London
/
New London
/
Croissants
New London restaurants that serve croissants
Washington Street Coffee House
13 Washington Street, New London
Avg 4.1
(182 reviews)
Ham, Cheddar & Spinach Croissant Egg Sandwich
$8.50
More about Washington Street Coffee House
Muddy Waters Cafe
40 Bank St., New London
No reviews yet
Pistachio Buttered Croissant
$6.99
More about Muddy Waters Cafe
