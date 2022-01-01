Fish and chips in New London
New London restaurants that serve fish and chips
On the Waterfront
250 Pequot Avenue, New London
|Fish & Chips
|$16.00
Served with french fries, cole slaw and lemon
SEAFOOD
Captain Scott's Lobster Dock
80 Hamilton Street, New London
|Fish-n-Chips, 1 piece
|$9.95
Fried Cod, 1 piece with fries and slaw
|Fish-n-Chips, 2 piece
|$15.95
Fried Cod, 2 pieces, with fries and slaw
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Mr. G's Restaurant
452 Williams St, New London
|Fish & Chips
|$16.95