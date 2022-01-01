Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish and chips in New London

New London restaurants
New London restaurants that serve fish and chips

On the Waterfront image

 

On the Waterfront

250 Pequot Avenue, New London

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
Fish & Chips$16.00
Served with french fries, cole slaw and lemon
More about On the Waterfront
a18dc9b8-be55-48f2-8510-cbd69e5cfa8e image

SEAFOOD

Captain Scott's Lobster Dock

80 Hamilton Street, New London

Avg 4.5 (2817 reviews)
Takeout
Fish-n-Chips, 1 piece$9.95
Fried Cod, 1 piece with fries and slaw
Fish-n-Chips, 2 piece$15.95
Fried Cod, 2 pieces, with fries and slaw
More about Captain Scott's Lobster Dock
Mr. G's Restaurant image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Mr. G's Restaurant

452 Williams St, New London

Avg 4.5 (195 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish & Chips$16.95
More about Mr. G's Restaurant
City Dock Oyster Bar, New London, CT. image

 

City Dock Oyster Bar, New London, CT.

1 South Water St., New London

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish N Chips$14.95
More about City Dock Oyster Bar, New London, CT.

