Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish tacos in New London

Go
New London restaurants
Toast

New London restaurants that serve fish tacos

On the Waterfront image

 

On the Waterfront

250 Pequot Avenue, New London

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
Fish Tacos$12.00
3 tacos with lightly battered and deep fried cod, with lettuce, pico de gallo, chipotle mayo
More about On the Waterfront
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Captain Scott's Lobster Dock

80 Hamilton Street, New London

Avg 4.5 (2817 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Taco$6.50
Fried Cod, in an 8inch flour tortilla with cheese, cabbage, tomato, cilantro, and scallion. Served with salsa and special sauce on the side.
2 Fish Tacos$12.00
Fried Cod in an 8inch flour tortilla with cheese, cabbage, tomato, cilantro, and scallion. Served with salsa and special sauce on the side.
More about Captain Scott's Lobster Dock

Browse other tasty dishes in New London

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Reuben

Grilled Chicken

Cheeseburgers

Grilled Chicken Salad

Mozzarella Sticks

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Salad

Map

More near New London to explore

Mystic

Avg 4 (24 restaurants)

Westerly

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Groton

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Montauk

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Old Saybrook

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Greenport

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Niantic

No reviews yet

Stonington

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (97 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (323 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (619 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (488 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (118 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (535 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston