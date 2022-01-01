Fish tacos in New London
New London restaurants that serve fish tacos
On the Waterfront
250 Pequot Avenue, New London
|Fish Tacos
|$12.00
3 tacos with lightly battered and deep fried cod, with lettuce, pico de gallo, chipotle mayo
SEAFOOD
Captain Scott's Lobster Dock
80 Hamilton Street, New London
|Fish Taco
|$6.50
Fried Cod, in an 8inch flour tortilla with cheese, cabbage, tomato, cilantro, and scallion. Served with salsa and special sauce on the side.
|2 Fish Tacos
|$12.00
Fried Cod in an 8inch flour tortilla with cheese, cabbage, tomato, cilantro, and scallion. Served with salsa and special sauce on the side.