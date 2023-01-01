Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried pickles in New London

Go
New London restaurants
Toast

New London restaurants that serve fried pickles

Hot Rod Cafe - New London image

 

Hot Rod Cafe

114 Bank Street, New London

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Pickles Appetizer$9.95
More about Hot Rod Cafe
Restaurant banner

 

Woodfella's Pizza - New London - 45 Huntington Street

45 Huntington Street, New London

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Pickle Spears$9.99
Fried Pickle Spears with Sriracha Mayo
More about Woodfella's Pizza - New London - 45 Huntington Street

Browse other tasty dishes in New London

Clam Chowder

Lobster Rolls

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Quesadillas

Garden Salad

Nachos

Fried Scallops

Pretzels

Map

More near New London to explore

Mystic

Avg 4 (26 restaurants)

Westerly

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Groton

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Old Saybrook

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Montauk

Avg 3.6 (11 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Greenport

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Niantic

No reviews yet

Stonington

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (110 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (397 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (791 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (596 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (164 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (663 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston