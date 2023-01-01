Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobster rolls in New London

Go
New London restaurants
Toast

New London restaurants that serve lobster rolls

Item pic

 

The Blue Duck Bar & Kitchen - 52 bank st

52 bank st, New London

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lobster Roll$26.00
hot; butter poached lobster, lettuce, brioche roll, lemon with fries
or
cold; celery, fresh dill, light mayo, lettuce, brioche roll, lemon with fries
More about The Blue Duck Bar & Kitchen - 52 bank st
Captain Scott's Lobster Dock image

SEAFOOD

Captain Scott's Lobster Dock

80 Hamilton Street, New London

Avg 4.5 (2817 reviews)
Takeout
Small Hot Lobster Roll$19.95
Fresh picked hot lobster meat on a toasted hot dog roll. Served with drawn butter on the side.
Small Lobster Salad Roll$19.95
Lobster Salad (Lobster, celery, mayo) and lettuce on a toasted hot dog roll.
Large Lobster Salad Roll$24.95
Lobster Salad (Lobster, celery, mayo) and lettuce on a long toasted hot dog roll.
More about Captain Scott's Lobster Dock

Browse other tasty dishes in New London

Chicken Sandwiches

Clams

Pretzels

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Lobsters

Bisque

Garlic Bread

Map

More near New London to explore

Mystic

Avg 4 (26 restaurants)

Westerly

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Groton

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Old Saybrook

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Montauk

Avg 3.6 (11 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Greenport

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Niantic

No reviews yet

Stonington

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (111 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (398 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (788 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (591 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (164 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (659 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston