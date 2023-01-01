Lobster rolls in New London
The Blue Duck Bar & Kitchen - 52 bank st
52 bank st, New London
|Lobster Roll
|$26.00
hot; butter poached lobster, lettuce, brioche roll, lemon with fries
or
cold; celery, fresh dill, light mayo, lettuce, brioche roll, lemon with fries
SEAFOOD
Captain Scott's Lobster Dock
80 Hamilton Street, New London
|Small Hot Lobster Roll
|$19.95
Fresh picked hot lobster meat on a toasted hot dog roll. Served with drawn butter on the side.
|Small Lobster Salad Roll
|$19.95
Lobster Salad (Lobster, celery, mayo) and lettuce on a toasted hot dog roll.
|Large Lobster Salad Roll
|$24.95
Lobster Salad (Lobster, celery, mayo) and lettuce on a long toasted hot dog roll.