Lobsters in New London

New London restaurants
New London restaurants that serve lobsters

On the Waterfront image

 

On the Waterfront

250 Pequot Avenue, New London

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
Lobster Bisque$9.50
More about On the Waterfront
Captain Scott's Lobster Dock image

SEAFOOD

Captain Scott's Lobster Dock

80 Hamilton Street, New London

Avg 4.5 (2817 reviews)
Takeout
Hot Lobster Meat Garden Salad$24.95
Garden Salad with HOT fresh picked Lobster Meat.
Lobster grill cheese$19.95
Lobster Bisque$7.95
More about Captain Scott's Lobster Dock

