Quesadillas in New London
Washington Street Coffee House
13 Washington Street, New London
|Breakfast Quesadilla
|$9.00
w/ cheddar, scrambled eggs, jalapenos and salsa
Hot Rod Cafe - New London
114 Bank Street, New London
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$14.95
A pizza sized Chicken Quesadilla! Two 12 inch tortillas stuffed with chicken, cheddar jack cheese, jalapeños and diced red onion. Served w/ sides of sour cream and salsa.
|Quesadilla
|$12.95
A pizza sized Quesadilla! Two 12 inch tortillas stuffed with cheddar jack cheese, jalapeños and diced red onion. Served w/ sides of sour cream and salsa.