New Market
Come in and enjoy!
330 South 4th St
Popular Items
Location
330 South 4th St
Richmond VA
|Sunday
|1:31 pm - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|1:31 pm - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|1:31 pm - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|1:31 pm - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|1:31 pm - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|1:31 pm - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|1:31 pm - 11:59 pm
Nearby restaurants
Parterre
Parterre is a quaint space, located in historical Downtown Richmond, specializing in dishes of traditional and southern fare. Enjoy outdoor patio seating, or relax at the bar serving local craft beers, select wines, and handcrafted cocktails.
Secret Sandwich Society - RVA
Come back soon and enjoy more great sandwiches, burgers, salads and full bar.
Sandman Comedy Club
Sandman Comedy Club with full restaurant and bar offering the best food, drinks, and comedians in the county.
Juleps New Southern Cuisine
Come in and enjoy!!