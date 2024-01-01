Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

New Market restaurants you'll love

New Market restaurants
  • New Market

Must-try New Market restaurants

Prospect Pantry image

 

Prospect Pantry

1 W Main Street, New Market

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Main Street BLT$8.50
Crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, and dijonnaise on toasted sourdough.
The Reuben$11.50
The classic served with deli sliced corned beef, marble rye, swiss cheese, kraut, 1000 island.
Chips$2.50
Deep River potato chips in six different flavors.
More about Prospect Pantry
Consumer pic

 

Old Line Tailgate co. - Food Truck

11313 Country Club Rd, New Market

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Old Line Tailgate co. - Food Truck
Consumer pic

 

Vintage Eats

8 West Main Street, New Market

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Vintage Eats
