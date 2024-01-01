New Market restaurants you'll love
Prospect Pantry
1 W Main Street, New Market
|Popular items
|Main Street BLT
|$8.50
Crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, and dijonnaise on toasted sourdough.
|The Reuben
|$11.50
The classic served with deli sliced corned beef, marble rye, swiss cheese, kraut, 1000 island.
|Chips
|$2.50
Deep River potato chips in six different flavors.
Old Line Tailgate co. - Food Truck
11313 Country Club Rd, New Market