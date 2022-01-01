New Mexico Tamale Company

Go
Open: Tuesday - Friday 11 am - 6:30 pm
Open: Saturday 10 am - 4 pm
Closed: Sunday & Monday
For assistance outside of our operating hours please email Dora@nmtamale.com or call her cell 562-252-6672

4151 Meridian Street • $

Popular Items

Single Tamale - Vegan Options
Choose Single Tamale - Pork, Chicken, Vegetarian or Vegan
Chips 15 oz. bag$4.50
Liven up your favorite salsas, snacks, or dips with the crispy taste of our gluten free and sodium free thin yellow corn tortilla chips. Made in house!
Two Tamale Plate$13.75
2 Tamales (two flavors) with side of beans, rice, Salad & salsa
Beans
Our whole spicy pinto beans are our most popular but our silky refried beans with cheese are not far behind.
Enjoy this extra side of goodness Lard & Shortening free.
Salsa$4.00
If you are a salsa lover, you will genuinely enjoy our fresh made salsa’s, they are bright fresh and irresistible! Loaded with delicious, vibrant seasonings available in two flavors and two heat levels
3 Packs - One flavor
Tamale three packs come in 1 flavor - Choose from Pork, Chicken, Vegetarian or Vegan
1/2 Doz. Two Flavors
1 Doz. Four Flavors
Buy a dozen and get them in a Free Holiday Gift Box! Give the Gift of unwrapping goodness for the Holidays!
Wet Tamale Plate$11.75
Two Tamales (two flavors)
Smothered with Enchilada Sauce choice of:
Hatch Green Chile (Hot)
Red Chile (Mild)
or Both
Then Drizzled with Crema and sprinkled with Queso Fresco
Choice of one side:
Consuming uncooked eggs may cause foodborne illness
Wet Supreme Burrito$14.25
Flour tortilla STUFFED with choice of Pork, Chicken or Vegan Aztec - additional Filling Choices: Rice & Beans smothered with Red or Green sauce or Both -drizzled with crema and queso fresco - Salad with choice of dressing
2 Sopaipillas$3.75
They're soft and fluffy and puffy, served with a side of honey for drizzling. Two per serving. Sopapillas are one of many foods that New Mexico can call it's own "The New Mexican Quick Bread" People call them little pillows. Their history is over 200 years old, originating in the Albuquerque, New Mexico area.
Intimate
Curbside Pickup
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
4151 Meridian Street

Bellingham WA

