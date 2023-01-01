Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

New Milford restaurants you'll love

Go
New Milford restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • New Milford

New Milford's top cuisines

Bakeries
Bakeries
Dessert & ice cream
Dessert & Ice Cream
Scroll right

Must-try New Milford restaurants

Banner pic

 

Grassroots Ice Cream - GR2 - New Milford

12 Bank Street, New Milford

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Grassroots Ice Cream - GR2 - New Milford
Restaurant banner

 

OC Organic Kitchen - New Milford

60 Rail Road Street, New Milford

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Sm Fallen Chocolate Soufflé$6.00
Organic chocolate, organic sugar, and organic eggs. If you like chocolate, you are going to love this product... this soufflé is every chocolate lover's dream!
Tomato Basil Mozzarella$11.00
Toasted ciabatta with freshly sliced mozzarella, sliced tomato, basil. Drizzled with organic virgin olive oil and balsamic vinegar.
French Cream Donut$5.00
Our version of the Beignet; Italian bombolone stuffed with our organic homemade cream. (You WILL need to use your hands with this one!)
More about OC Organic Kitchen - New Milford
Main pic

 

Good Eats Restaurant & Bar - 300 Kent Rd

300 Kent Rd, New Milford

No reviews yet
More about Good Eats Restaurant & Bar - 300 Kent Rd
Map

More near New Milford to explore

Danbury

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Brookfield

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Bethel

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Kent

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Newtown

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Watertown

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Southbury

No reviews yet

Middlebury

No reviews yet

Sandy Hook

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1095 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (344 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (173 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (217 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (489 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (408 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston