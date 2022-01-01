Audubon restaurants you'll love
SMOKED SALMON • CREPES
Crepes a la Cart
1614 Broadway Street, New Orleans
|Veggie & Cheese
|$6.25
|Pesto Crêpe
|$7.75
|The Carnivore
|$7.75
FRENCH FRIES
Saba
5757 Magazine Street, New Orleans
|Roasted Brussels Sprout Hummus
|$17.00
Wood roasted brussels sprouts, pickled jalapeno and shabazi onions
(includes one pita)
|Seasoned Fries
|$7.00
with harissa mayo
|Blue Crab Hummus
|$22.00
Louisiana blue crab, butternut squash and lemon butter
(includes one pita)
Saba Catering - NEW
5757 Magazine Street, New Orleans
|Brussels Sprouts Hummus
|$60.00
Wood roasted brussels sprouts, pickled jalapeno and soft cooked onions
32oz. serves 10
(6 Pita included)
|Wood Roasted Cauliflower
|$100.00
with whipped feta, serves 10 (does not include pita)
|Harissa Roasted Chicken Halves
|$130.00
with lemon and laurel, serves 10 (does not include pita)