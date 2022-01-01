Audubon restaurants you'll love

Audubon restaurants
Toast

Audubon's top cuisines

Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Hummus
Mediterranean
Food Trucks
Middle Eastern
Must-try Audubon restaurants

Crepes a la Cart image

SMOKED SALMON • CREPES

Crepes a la Cart

1614 Broadway Street, New Orleans

Avg 4.4 (684 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Veggie & Cheese$6.25
Pesto Crêpe$7.75
The Carnivore$7.75
More about Crepes a la Cart
Saba image

FRENCH FRIES

Saba

5757 Magazine Street, New Orleans

Avg 4.6 (1086 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Roasted Brussels Sprout Hummus$17.00
Wood roasted brussels sprouts, pickled jalapeno and shabazi onions
(includes one pita)
Seasoned Fries$7.00
with harissa mayo
Blue Crab Hummus$22.00
Louisiana blue crab, butternut squash and lemon butter
(includes one pita)
More about Saba
Saba Catering - NEW

5757 Magazine Street, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Brussels Sprouts Hummus$60.00
Wood roasted brussels sprouts, pickled jalapeno and soft cooked onions
32oz. serves 10
(6 Pita included)
Wood Roasted Cauliflower$100.00
with whipped feta, serves 10 (does not include pita)
Harissa Roasted Chicken Halves$130.00
with lemon and laurel, serves 10 (does not include pita)
More about Saba Catering - NEW

Hummus

