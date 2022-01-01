Bywater restaurants you'll love
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Capulet
3014 Dauphine St, New Orleans
Popular items
Fried Chicken Sandwich (GF) (HH)
$7.00
Fried chicken thigh, house pickles, cabbage, spicy dill ranch (contains dairy) on sesame bun
Umami Sprouts (GF)
$9.50
crispy brussels | herbed tamari & balsamic glaze | chili pine nuts |
cashew creme fraiche
Kimchi Melt (GF/Vegetarian Option)
$13.00
Braised brisket or smoked cauliflower, kim-chi, swiss, vegan gochujang aioli on Texas toast
Bacchanal Wine
600 Poland Avenue, New Orleans
Popular items
Little Gem
$13.00
Little gem lettuce, tahini ranch, figs, pine nuts, pickled shallots, soft herb powder.
Allergies: Citrus, Sesame Seed, Allium, Pine nuts
GLUTEN FREE, DAIRY FREE
Patatas Bravas
$8.00
Potatoes with garlic aioli and brava sauce
allergens: eggs, garlic, nightshade
Can be vegan
Bacon Wrapped Dates
$12.00
Bacon wrapped dates stuffed with chorizo served with Brava sauce
Allergens: nightshade, garlic, pork
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
The Franklin
2600 Dauphine St, New Orleans
Popular items
VEGGIE BURGER
$16.00
IMPOSSIBLE PATTY, PROVOLONE, LTOP, AIOLI, BRIOCHE BUN. +ADD EGG $1. // SERVED WITH FRIES (SUB: SALAD $2, PARM FRIES $2)
FRANKLIN BURGER
$15.00
PROVOLONE, LTOP, AIOLI, BRIOCHE BUN. +ADD EGG $1, BACON $2, EXTRA PATTY $4. // SERVED WITH FRIES (SUB: SALAD $2, PARM FRIES $2)
SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS
$16.00
SERVED WITH GARLIC SPAGHETTI.
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS
Bywater Brew Pub
3000 Royal St, New Orleans
Popular items
Royal with Cheese
$12.00
Grilled 1/4 lb. all beef patty, cheddar, dill pickles, lettuce, tomato, kewpie mayo on house-made brioche bun. Served with seasoned fries.
Brussels Sprouts
$9.00
Charred brussels sprouts tossed in honey-chili-lime sauce. With cilantro and crispy fried shallots. (Vegan) (GF)
Pork Ribs
$18.00
Braised, then fried. Served atop pickled bok choy bamboo slaw, drizzled with nuoc cham syrup.