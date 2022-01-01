Bywater restaurants you'll love

Bywater restaurants
Toast

Bywater's top cuisines

American
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Must-try Bywater restaurants

Capulet image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Capulet

3014 Dauphine St, New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (49 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Chicken Sandwich (GF) (HH)$7.00
Fried chicken thigh, house pickles, cabbage, spicy dill ranch (contains dairy) on sesame bun
Umami Sprouts (GF)$9.50
crispy brussels | herbed tamari & balsamic glaze | chili pine nuts |
cashew creme fraiche
Kimchi Melt (GF/Vegetarian Option)$13.00
Braised brisket or smoked cauliflower, kim-chi, swiss, vegan gochujang aioli on Texas toast
More about Capulet
Bacchanal Wine image

 

Bacchanal Wine

600 Poland Avenue, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Little Gem$13.00
Little gem lettuce, tahini ranch, figs, pine nuts, pickled shallots, soft herb powder.
Allergies: Citrus, Sesame Seed, Allium, Pine nuts
GLUTEN FREE, DAIRY FREE
Patatas Bravas$8.00
Potatoes with garlic aioli and brava sauce
allergens: eggs, garlic, nightshade
Can be vegan
Bacon Wrapped Dates$12.00
Bacon wrapped dates stuffed with chorizo served with Brava sauce
Allergens: nightshade, garlic, pork
More about Bacchanal Wine
The Franklin image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Franklin

2600 Dauphine St, New Orleans

Avg 4.2 (375 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
VEGGIE BURGER$16.00
IMPOSSIBLE PATTY, PROVOLONE, LTOP, AIOLI, BRIOCHE BUN. +ADD EGG $1. // SERVED WITH FRIES (SUB: SALAD $2, PARM FRIES $2)
FRANKLIN BURGER$15.00
PROVOLONE, LTOP, AIOLI, BRIOCHE BUN. +ADD EGG $1, BACON $2, EXTRA PATTY $4. // SERVED WITH FRIES (SUB: SALAD $2, PARM FRIES $2)
SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS$16.00
SERVED WITH GARLIC SPAGHETTI.
More about The Franklin
Bywater Brew Pub image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS

Bywater Brew Pub

3000 Royal St, New Orleans

Avg 4.9 (94 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Royal with Cheese$12.00
Grilled 1/4 lb. all beef patty, cheddar, dill pickles, lettuce, tomato, kewpie mayo on house-made brioche bun. Served with seasoned fries.
Brussels Sprouts$9.00
Charred brussels sprouts tossed in honey-chili-lime sauce. With cilantro and crispy fried shallots. (Vegan) (GF)
Pork Ribs$18.00
Braised, then fried. Served atop pickled bok choy bamboo slaw, drizzled with nuoc cham syrup.
More about Bywater Brew Pub
Restaurant banner

 

Anna's Bar

2601 Royal Street, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Anna's Bar
