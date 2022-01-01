Central Business District American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Central Business District
More about Ruby Slipper Cafe
SANDWICHES
Ruby Slipper Cafe
200 Magazine St, New Orleans
|Popular items
|Southern Breakfast
|$11.50
Two eggs any style, stone ground grits, applewood-smoked bacon, buttermilk biscuit and a fried green tomato
|Migas
|$12.00
A Tex-mex scramble with pico de gallo, pepperjack cheese & chorizo sausage, over crispy tortilla strips, served with chipotle sour cream, pico de gallo and avocado.
|Banana Fosters Pain Perdu
|$13.00
A New Orleans brunch favorite! French bread French toast, covered with rum-flambeed banana, raisins & butter caramel sauce. Served with Applewood-Smoked Bacon.
More about Two Chicks Cafe
SMOOTHIES • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Two Chicks Cafe
920 Gravier St, New Orleans