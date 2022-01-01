Central Business District breakfast spots you'll love

Daisy Dukes Cafe image

 

Daisy Dukes Cafe

308 St. Charles Ave., New Orleans

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mozzarella Sticks$7.50
5 Pc Wings$9.50
2 Eggs Served Your Way$8.95
More about Daisy Dukes Cafe
Daisy Dukes image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Daisy Dukes

121 Chartres St, New Orleans

Avg 4.2 (4515 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
2 Eggs Your Way$10.95
Served with your choice of side (hash browns, grits, or fruit cup) and your choice of meat (bacon, ham, sausage), toast or biscuit.
Pancakes are topped with powdered sugar.
Veggie Omelette$10.95
With mushrooms, green pepper, onions, tomatoes & cheese.
Served with a choice of hash browns, grits or fruit cup & toast or biscuit.
Cajun Omelette$13.95
With hot sausage, onions, tomatoes & cheese.
Served with a choice of hash browns, grits or fruit cup & toast or biscuit.
More about Daisy Dukes
Ma Momma's House of Cornbread, Chicken & Waffles image

SEAFOOD • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Ma Momma's House of Cornbread, Chicken & Waffles

234 Loyola Ave, New Orleans

Avg 4.3 (164 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
2 Whole Wings & Large Waffle$13.00
2 Whole Wings (The Best Fried Chicken to Bone)- made to order and paired with Momma's Freshly Baked Belgian Waffle, House Syrup, and Butter. Upgrade to one of our Flavored Waffles or Bourbon Syrup
The Lil Momma$11.00
Southern Creamy Grits, Hand Cracked Scrambled Eggs, & Thick Cut Bacon.
Upgrades: Cheese Grits and/or trade your bacon in for Hot or Smoked Sausage.
Strawberry Lemonade$4.50
Freshly Squeezed Strawberry Lemonade
More about Ma Momma's House of Cornbread, Chicken & Waffles
Ruby Slipper Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Ruby Slipper Cafe

200 Magazine St, New Orleans

Avg 4.3 (1087 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Southern Breakfast$11.50
Two eggs any style, stone ground grits, applewood-smoked bacon, buttermilk biscuit and a fried green tomato
Migas$12.00
A Tex-mex scramble with pico de gallo, pepperjack cheese & chorizo sausage, over crispy tortilla strips, served with chipotle sour cream, pico de gallo and avocado.
Banana Fosters Pain Perdu$13.00
A New Orleans brunch favorite! French bread French toast, covered with rum-flambeed banana, raisins & butter caramel sauce. Served with Applewood-Smoked Bacon.
More about Ruby Slipper Cafe
Jimmy J's Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Jimmy J's Cafe

115 Chartres St, New Orleans

Avg 4.3 (4456 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
(S) 1 Biscuit & Gravy$5.00
Beignet Sticks$5.00
(S) Home Fries$3.00
More about Jimmy J's Cafe
Two Chicks Cafe image

SMOOTHIES • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Two Chicks Cafe

920 Gravier St, New Orleans

Avg 4.7 (899 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
More about Two Chicks Cafe

