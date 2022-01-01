Chicken tenders in Central Business District

Go
Central Business District restaurants
Toast

Central Business District restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Daisy Dukes Cafe image

 

Daisy Dukes Cafe

308 St. Charles Ave., New Orleans

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Finger Basket$11.95
More about Daisy Dukes Cafe
Item pic

 

Acorn Cafe

15 Henry Thomas Drive, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CHICKEN TENDERS$45.00
25 fried chicken tenders with honey mustard for dipping
More about Acorn Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Central Business District

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Po Boy

Gumbo

Waffles

Seafood Gumbo

Bread Pudding

Grits

French Toast

Map

More near Central Business District to explore

Mid-City

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

French Quarter

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Lower Garden District

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

West Riverside

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Freret

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Irish Channel

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Audubon

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Leonidas

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hammond

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Gulfport

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Houma

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Baton Rouge

Avg 4.3 (69 restaurants)

Hattiesburg

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Mobile

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (113 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (115 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (432 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (496 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston