Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chopped salad in Central Business District

Go
Central Business District restaurants
Toast

Central Business District restaurants that serve chopped salad

Copper Vine image

 

Copper Vine

1009 Poydras Street, New Orleans

Avg 4.6 (1645 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chopped Romaine Salad$13.00
Chopped Romaine Salad$13.00
More about Copper Vine
Domenica image

PIZZA • PASTA

Domenica

123 Baronne St, New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (10979 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chopped Salad$18.00
romaine lettuce, marinated olives, spicy salami, aged provolone, red onion
More about Domenica

Browse other tasty dishes in Central Business District

Pepperoni Pizza

Pork Chops

Burritos

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Risotto

Cheese Pizza

Pancakes

Shrimp Salad

Map

More near Central Business District to explore

French Quarter

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Mid-City

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Lower Garden District

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Irish Channel

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Freret

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

West Riverside

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Leonidas

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Audubon

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hammond

Avg 4.7 (23 restaurants)

Gulfport

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Houma

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Baton Rouge

Avg 4.4 (182 restaurants)

Hattiesburg

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Mobile

Avg 4.5 (93 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (276 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (884 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1254 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (445 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (151 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston