Chopped salad in
Central Business District
/
New Orleans
/
Central Business District
/
Chopped Salad
Central Business District restaurants that serve chopped salad
Copper Vine
1009 Poydras Street, New Orleans
Avg 4.6
(1645 reviews)
Chopped Romaine Salad
$13.00
Chopped Romaine Salad
$13.00
More about Copper Vine
PIZZA • PASTA
Domenica
123 Baronne St, New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(10979 reviews)
Chopped Salad
$18.00
romaine lettuce, marinated olives, spicy salami, aged provolone, red onion
More about Domenica
