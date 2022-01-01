Pancakes in Central Business District
Daisy Dukes Cafe
308 St. Charles Ave., New Orleans
|Pancakes (Condiments: Syrup, butter)
|$7.50
Daisy Dukes
121 Chartres St, New Orleans
|One Pancake
|$2.95
Topped with powdered sugar.
Ruby Slipper Cafe
200 Magazine St, New Orleans
|Classic Buttermilk Pancake
|$2.50
One Classic Buttermilk Pancake
|Cinnamon Swirl Pancakes
|$12.00
Our Classic Buttermilk Pancakes filled with cinnamon & sugar, finished with vanilla cream cheese icing. Served with applewood-smoked bacon and an orange slice
|Bread Pudding Pancakes
|$12.00
Buttermilk pancakes with white chocolate bread pudding and cinnamon sugar, topped with white chocolate whiskey cream sauce, served with applewood-smoked bacon