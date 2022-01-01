Pancakes in Central Business District

Central Business District restaurants
Toast

Central Business District restaurants that serve pancakes

Daisy Dukes Cafe image

 

Daisy Dukes Cafe

308 St. Charles Ave., New Orleans

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pancakes (Condiments: Syrup, butter)$7.50
More about Daisy Dukes Cafe
Daisy Dukes image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Daisy Dukes

121 Chartres St, New Orleans

Avg 4.2 (4515 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
One Pancake$2.95
Topped with powdered sugar.
More about Daisy Dukes
Cinnamon Swirl Pancakes image

SANDWICHES

Ruby Slipper Cafe

200 Magazine St, New Orleans

Avg 4.3 (1087 reviews)
Takeout
Classic Buttermilk Pancake$2.50
One Classic Buttermilk Pancake
Cinnamon Swirl Pancakes$12.00
Our Classic Buttermilk Pancakes filled with cinnamon & sugar, finished with vanilla cream cheese icing. Served with applewood-smoked bacon and an orange slice
Bread Pudding Pancakes$12.00
Buttermilk pancakes with white chocolate bread pudding and cinnamon sugar, topped with white chocolate whiskey cream sauce, served with applewood-smoked bacon
More about Ruby Slipper Cafe
Jimmy J's Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Jimmy J's Cafe

115 Chartres St, New Orleans

Avg 4.3 (4456 reviews)
Takeout
Buttermilk Pancakes$10.00
More about Jimmy J's Cafe

