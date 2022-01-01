Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Avocado salad in New Orleans

New Orleans restaurants
New Orleans restaurants that serve avocado salad

Pomelo

4113 Magazine Street, New Orleans

No reviews yet
Thai Avocado Salad$12.00
Today's Chef Special is a Thai Avocado Salad with cucumbers, tomatoes, and a Thai peanut dressing. Add shrimp for $5.
More about Pomelo
WRAPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS

Barú Bistro & Tapas

3700 Magazine St, New Orleans

Avg 4.4 (569 reviews)
Mango & Avocado Salad$15.00
Aurugula, Cherry tomatoes, Cucumbers, Pepitas, herb vinagrette.
More about Barú Bistro & Tapas
G's Pizza in the CBD

833 Howard AVE, New Orleans

No reviews yet
Strawberry Avocado Salad$12.00
Organic spinach, avocado, strawberries, and walnuts, served with a side of agave balsamic dressing
More about G's Pizza in the CBD

