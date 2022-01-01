Avocado salad in New Orleans
New Orleans restaurants that serve avocado salad
More about Pomelo
Pomelo
4113 Magazine Street, New Orleans
|Thai Avocado Salad
|$12.00
Today's Chef Special is a Thai Avocado Salad with cucumbers, tomatoes, and a Thai peanut dressing. Add shrimp for $5.
More about Barú Bistro & Tapas
WRAPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS
Barú Bistro & Tapas
3700 Magazine St, New Orleans
|Mango & Avocado Salad
|$15.00
Aurugula, Cherry tomatoes, Cucumbers, Pepitas, herb vinagrette.