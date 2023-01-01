Barbacoas in New Orleans
New Orleans restaurants that serve barbacoas
More about Vals - 4632 Freret St
Vals - 4632 Freret St
4632 Freret St, New Orleans
|Beef Barbacoa
|$5.00
Beef Barbacoa, tatemado, cilantro and onion
More about Galaxie Restaurant
Galaxie Restaurant
3060 ST. CLAUDE AVENUE, NEW ORLEANS
|Barbacoa Quesadilla
|$10.00
House-smoked Angus beef brisket, Chihuahua cheese and pickled onions on a stone ground corn tortilla.
|Barbacoa Taco
|$4.00
House-smoked Angus beef brisket with crema and pickled red onions on a stone-ground corn tortilla.
More about Espíritu
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Espíritu
520 Capdeville St, New Orleans
|Barbacoa Tacos
|$6.00
Slow cooked lamb in banana leaves with traditional spices. Served with onion, jicama, and radish on a corn tortilla. Gluten free.