Barbacoas in New Orleans

New Orleans restaurants
New Orleans restaurants that serve barbacoas

Vals - 4632 Freret St

4632 Freret St, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Beef Barbacoa$5.00
Beef Barbacoa, tatemado, cilantro and onion
More about Vals - 4632 Freret St
Galaxie Restaurant

3060 ST. CLAUDE AVENUE, NEW ORLEANS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Barbacoa Quesadilla$10.00
House-smoked Angus beef brisket, Chihuahua cheese and pickled onions on a stone ground corn tortilla.
Barbacoa Taco$4.00
House-smoked Angus beef brisket with crema and pickled red onions on a stone-ground corn tortilla.
More about Galaxie Restaurant
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Espíritu

520 Capdeville St, New Orleans

Avg 4.9 (40 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Barbacoa Tacos$6.00
Slow cooked lamb in banana leaves with traditional spices. Served with onion, jicama, and radish on a corn tortilla. Gluten free.
More about Espíritu
SANDWICHES

El Pavo Real - 4401 S Broad Street

4401 South Broad Street, New Orleans

Avg 4.4 (326 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Torta de Barbacoa de Borrega$14.00
pressed sandwich of roasted lamb and refritos with pickled onions and consumme for dipping
More about El Pavo Real - 4401 S Broad Street

