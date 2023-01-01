Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bisque in New Orleans

New Orleans restaurants
Toast

New Orleans restaurants that serve bisque

East of Italy image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

East of Italy - New Orleans

6600 Franklin Ave, New Orleans

Avg 4.2 (348 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Sm Corn & Crab Bisque$8.00
More about East of Italy - New Orleans
Consumer pic

 

Silk Road

2483 Royal St, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lemongrass Crab Bisque$12.00
locally sourced crabmeat simmered with herbs in a creamy coconut broth
More about Silk Road
La Boulangerie image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

La Boulangerie

4600 Magazine St, New Orleans

Avg 4.7 (604 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Corn Bisque$6.00
More about La Boulangerie
Item pic

 

Luke Restaurant

333 Saint Charles Ave, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bowl Corn & Crawfish Bisque$16.00
(Bowl)
Bowl Gulf Shrimp Bisque$16.00
creole spiced brioche, pickled shrimp, charred lemon, and cajun caviar
More about Luke Restaurant
Gabrielle Restaurant image

 

Gabrielle Restaurant

2441 Orleans Ave, New Orleans

Avg 4.8 (647 reviews)
Takeout
Dungeness Crab Bisque$15.00
Dungeness crab meat in silky crab based bisque
More about Gabrielle Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

Chapter IV

1301 Gravier Street, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CORN & CRAB BISQUE$12.00
More about Chapter IV

