Bisque in New Orleans
New Orleans restaurants that serve bisque
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
East of Italy - New Orleans
6600 Franklin Ave, New Orleans
|Sm Corn & Crab Bisque
|$8.00
Silk Road
2483 Royal St, New Orleans
|Lemongrass Crab Bisque
|$12.00
locally sourced crabmeat simmered with herbs in a creamy coconut broth
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
La Boulangerie
4600 Magazine St, New Orleans
|Corn Bisque
|$6.00
Luke Restaurant
333 Saint Charles Ave, New Orleans
|Bowl Corn & Crawfish Bisque
|$16.00
(Bowl)
|Bowl Gulf Shrimp Bisque
|$16.00
creole spiced brioche, pickled shrimp, charred lemon, and cajun caviar
Gabrielle Restaurant
2441 Orleans Ave, New Orleans
|Dungeness Crab Bisque
|$15.00
Dungeness crab meat in silky crab based bisque