Brisket in New Orleans
New Orleans restaurants that serve brisket
Red Dog Diner
3128 Magazine Street, New Orleans
|Brisket
|$4.75
Chimichurri, drizzle of bbq sauce, cilantro and fried shallots
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS
Blue Oak BBQ
900 N Carrollton St, New Orleans
|Beef Brisket
|$17.92
Smoked brisket, served either sliced or chopped. All BBQ plates come with your choice of two sides plus white bread, pickles, onions and house bbq sauce on the side.
|Brisket Rub Jar
|$7.00
|Chopped Brisket Sandwich
|$13.61
Chopped brisket, slaw, pickles, onions, and house bbq sauce served on a bun.
Union Ramen Bar
1837 Magazine St, New Orleans
|Southern Brisket + Kimchi
|$17.00
braised brisket, union kimchi, potato & leek puree, union's bbq sauce
(fish, soy, dairy, wheat)
The Rum House Caribbean Taqueria
3128 Magazine Street, New Orleans
|B's Brisket Melt
|$14.95
Chopped beef brisket, jack cheese, onions, sautéed mushrooms, spinach, Creole horseradish aioli. Served with French fries. Substitute any side for $1.50.
Marjie's Grill
320 S. Broad St., New Orleans
|Smoked Mississippi Beef Brisket
|$28.00
Home Place Pastures beef rubbed with black pepper & slow smoked all damn day; served sliced with green tomato & squash chow chow, shaved white onions & habanero vinegar BBQ sauce
SANDWICHES
El Pavo Real
4401 S Broad Ave, New Orleans
|chile braised brisket
|$17.50
braised brisket with refritos, red rice, fried eggs, queso fresco, avocado, tortillas