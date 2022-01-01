Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brisket in New Orleans

Go
New Orleans restaurants
Toast

New Orleans restaurants that serve brisket

Brisket image

 

Red Dog Diner

3128 Magazine Street, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Brisket$4.75
Chimichurri, drizzle of bbq sauce, cilantro and fried shallots
More about Red Dog Diner
Item pic

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS

Blue Oak BBQ

900 N Carrollton St, New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (209 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Beef Brisket$17.92
Smoked brisket, served either sliced or chopped. All BBQ plates come with your choice of two sides plus white bread, pickles, onions and house bbq sauce on the side.
Brisket Rub Jar$7.00
Chopped Brisket Sandwich$13.61
Chopped brisket, slaw, pickles, onions, and house bbq sauce served on a bun.
More about Blue Oak BBQ
Item pic

 

Union Ramen Bar

1837 Magazine St, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Southern Brisket + Kimchi$17.00
braised brisket, union kimchi, potato & leek puree, union's bbq sauce
(fish, soy, dairy, wheat)
More about Union Ramen Bar
Item pic

 

The Rum House Caribbean Taqueria

3128 Magazine Street, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
B's Brisket Melt$14.95
Chopped beef brisket, jack cheese, onions, sautéed mushrooms, spinach, Creole horseradish aioli. Served with French fries. Substitute any side for $1.50.
Brisket$4.75
Chimichurri, drizzle of bbq sauce, cilantro and fried shallots
More about The Rum House Caribbean Taqueria
Main pic

 

Marjie's Grill

320 S. Broad St., New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Smoked Mississippi Beef Brisket$28.00
Home Place Pastures beef rubbed with black pepper & slow smoked all damn day; served sliced with green tomato & squash chow chow, shaved white onions & habanero vinegar BBQ sauce
More about Marjie's Grill
Consumer pic

SANDWICHES

El Pavo Real

4401 S Broad Ave, New Orleans

Avg 4.4 (326 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
chile braised brisket$17.50
braised brisket with refritos, red rice, fried eggs, queso fresco, avocado, tortillas
More about El Pavo Real
Piece of Meat image

BBQ

Piece of Meat

3301 Bienville St, New Orleans

Avg 4.6 (296 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Brisket$15.95
Slow smoked all natural prime brisket, horseradish aioli, pickled red onions on a bun
More about Piece of Meat

Browse other tasty dishes in New Orleans

Calamari

Poboy

Chicken Parmesan

Grilled Chicken

Croissants

Salmon

Pepperoni Pizza

Fish Sandwiches

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within New Orleans to explore

Central Business District

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Warehouse District

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

French Quarter

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Mid-City

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Lower Garden District

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Marigny

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

West Riverside

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

East Riverside

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Freret

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near New Orleans to explore

Metairie

Avg 4.2 (31 restaurants)

Mandeville

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Covington

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Gretna

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Kenner

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Slidell

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Harvey

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Chalmette

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Marrero

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hammond

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Gulfport

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Houma

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Baton Rouge

Avg 4.4 (112 restaurants)

Hattiesburg

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Mobile

Avg 4.5 (75 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (325 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (218 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (186 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (126 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (832 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston