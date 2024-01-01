Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo wings in New Orleans

New Orleans restaurants
New Orleans restaurants that serve buffalo wings

Item pic

 

NOLA Pizza Co. at NOLA Brewing

3033 Tchoupitoulas Street, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
9 Buffalo Wings$13.00
24 Buffalo Wings$31.00
6 Buffalo Wings$9.00
More about NOLA Pizza Co. at NOLA Brewing
Item pic

 

Hook's Seafood & Poboys - Claiborne - 2000 S Claiborne Ave

2000 S Claiborne Ave, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Wings$6.99
Fresh, Well Seasoned Over night, fried extra hard to Perfection chicken wings
More about Hook's Seafood & Poboys - Claiborne - 2000 S Claiborne Ave
Item pic

 

St. Pizza

1152 Magazine St , New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Calabrian Buffalo Wings$16.00
seasoned, sauced chicken, blue-ranch dressing, celery, carrots
More about St. Pizza

