Buffalo wings in New Orleans
New Orleans restaurants that serve buffalo wings
NOLA Pizza Co. at NOLA Brewing
3033 Tchoupitoulas Street, New Orleans
|9 Buffalo Wings
|$13.00
|24 Buffalo Wings
|$31.00
|6 Buffalo Wings
|$9.00
Hook's Seafood & Poboys - Claiborne - 2000 S Claiborne Ave
2000 S Claiborne Ave, New Orleans
|Buffalo Wings
|$6.99
Fresh, Well Seasoned Over night, fried extra hard to Perfection chicken wings