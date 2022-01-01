Burritos in New Orleans
New Orleans restaurants that serve burritos
Otra Vez
1001 Julia St, New Orleans
|Breakfast Burrito
|$13.00
Breakfast burrito, chorizo verde, scrambled egg, poblano rice, black beans, pico de gallo.
Satsuma - 7901 Maple Street
7901 Maple St, New Orleans
|Vegan Burrito
|$10.00
Chorizo-spiced tofu, sweet potatoes, spinach, lime and salsa in a spinach wrap
Felipe's - Uptown
6215 South Miro Street, New Orleans
|Super Burrito
|$10.75
|Super Carnitas Burrito
|$11.00
|California Burrito
|$15.00
Izzo's Illegal Burrito - Magazine
4041 Magazine St., New Orleans
|Illegal Chicken Burrito
|$16.50
Fresh, all-natural chicken breast, marinated in house dressing, chargrilled
|Illegal Steak Burrito
|$17.95
Chargrilled sirloin steak seasoned with fajita dry rub
|Super Steak Burrito
|$9.10
Chargrilled sirloin steak seasoned with fajita dry rub
Johnny Sánchez
930 Poydras St, New Orleans
|Burrito
|$10.00
mexican rice, black beans, crema, queso, guacamole, jalapeño with salsa roja
Del Fuego Nola
4518 Magazine St., New Orleans
|Kids Burrito
|$7.25
12" Tortilla stuffed w/ pinto beans, rice, cheese & your choice of protein. Choose your drink.
|Breakfast Burrito
|$10.00
Breakfast burrito. 14" tortilla stuffed w/ scrambled eggs, tater tots, bacon, cheese, salsa fresca, crema, guacamole, jalapenos, onions & cilantro.
SANDWICHES
El Pavo Real - 4401 S Broad Street
4401 South Broad Street, New Orleans
|Chicken Bean Rice and Cheese Burrito
|$6.50
crema and pico on side
|Burrito Bowl
|$12.00
Steamed rice, black beans, cheese, crema, avocado/tomatillo salsa, pico, slaw, green onions. Options to add protein
|Bean Rice and Cheese Burrito
|$5.50
crema and pico on side
Felipe's - Mid-City
411-1 N Carrollton Ave, New Orleans
|Super Burrito
|$10.75
|Super Carnitas Burrito
|$11.00
|California Burrito
|$15.00
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Jimmy J's Cafe
115 Chartres St, New Orleans
|Shrimp & Egg White Burrito
|$13.00
|Steak Burrito
|$14.00
|Cochon Burrito
|$12.00
BURRITOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Wakin' Bakin' Midcity
4408 Banks St., New Orleans
|Catered Breakfast Burritos
|$48.00
8 burrito minimum
3 scrambled eggs with melted cheddar in a flour tortilla
Cater to your crowd with an assortment of options! Add salsa, sour cream, or a bottle of hot sauce!
Keeping it light? Order with Egg-Whites for a leaner option.
Secret Birria | Hairy Dog
323 Octavia St, New Orleans
|Labrador Burrito
|$8.00
Jimmy Dean sausage, Scrambled eggs, tots & white american cheese
|Chicken Burrito
|$8.00
|Chihuahua Burrito
|$9.00
Scrambled eggs, tots, black beans, Pico de gallo, white american cheese, & Ranchero sauce