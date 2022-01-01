Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in New Orleans

Go
New Orleans restaurants
Toast

New Orleans restaurants that serve burritos

Item pic

 

Otra Vez

1001 Julia St, New Orleans

Avg 4 (83 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Burrito$13.00
Breakfast burrito, chorizo verde, scrambled egg, poblano rice, black beans, pico de gallo.
More about Otra Vez
Satsuma image

 

Satsuma - 7901 Maple Street

7901 Maple St, New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (1051 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Vegan Burrito$10.00
Chorizo-spiced tofu, sweet potatoes, spinach, lime and salsa in a spinach wrap
More about Satsuma - 7901 Maple Street
Item pic

 

Felipe's - Uptown

6215 South Miro Street, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Super Burrito$10.75
Super Carnitas Burrito$11.00
California Burrito$15.00
More about Felipe's - Uptown
Item pic

 

Izzo's Illegal Burrito - Magazine

4041 Magazine St., New Orleans

No reviews yet
Takeout
Illegal Chicken Burrito$16.50
Fresh, all-natural chicken breast, marinated in house dressing, chargrilled
Illegal Steak Burrito$17.95
Chargrilled sirloin steak seasoned with fajita dry rub
Super Steak Burrito$9.10
Chargrilled sirloin steak seasoned with fajita dry rub
More about Izzo's Illegal Burrito - Magazine
Burrito image

 

Johnny Sánchez

930 Poydras St, New Orleans

Avg 4.2 (1793 reviews)
Takeout
Burrito$10.00
mexican rice, black beans, crema, queso, guacamole, jalapeño with salsa roja
More about Johnny Sánchez
Item pic

 

Del Fuego Nola

4518 Magazine St., New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Burrito$7.25
12" Tortilla stuffed w/ pinto beans, rice, cheese & your choice of protein. Choose your drink.
Breakfast Burrito$10.00
Breakfast burrito. 14" tortilla stuffed w/ scrambled eggs, tater tots, bacon, cheese, salsa fresca, crema, guacamole, jalapenos, onions & cilantro.
More about Del Fuego Nola
Consumer pic

SANDWICHES

El Pavo Real - 4401 S Broad Street

4401 South Broad Street, New Orleans

Avg 4.4 (326 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Bean Rice and Cheese Burrito$6.50
crema and pico on side
Burrito Bowl$12.00
Steamed rice, black beans, cheese, crema, avocado/tomatillo salsa, pico, slaw, green onions. Options to add protein
Bean Rice and Cheese Burrito$5.50
crema and pico on side
More about El Pavo Real - 4401 S Broad Street
NOLA Caye image

TACOS

NOLA Caye

898 Baronne Street, New Orleans

Avg 5 (697 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Burrito$18.00
More about NOLA Caye
Item pic

 

Felipe's - Mid-City

411-1 N Carrollton Ave, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Super Burrito$10.75
Super Carnitas Burrito$11.00
California Burrito$15.00
More about Felipe's - Mid-City
Jimmy J's Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Jimmy J's Cafe

115 Chartres St, New Orleans

Avg 4.3 (4456 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp & Egg White Burrito$13.00
Steak Burrito$14.00
Cochon Burrito$12.00
More about Jimmy J's Cafe
Wakin' Bakin' image

BURRITOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Wakin' Bakin' Midcity

4408 Banks St., New Orleans

Avg 4.2 (1140 reviews)
Takeout
Catered Breakfast Burritos$48.00
8 burrito minimum
3 scrambled eggs with melted cheddar in a flour tortilla
Cater to your crowd with an assortment of options! Add salsa, sour cream, or a bottle of hot sauce!
Keeping it light? Order with Egg-Whites for a leaner option.
More about Wakin' Bakin' Midcity
Labrador Burrito image

 

Secret Birria | Hairy Dog

323 Octavia St, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Labrador Burrito$8.00
Jimmy Dean sausage, Scrambled eggs, tots & white american cheese
Chicken Burrito$8.00
Chihuahua Burrito$9.00
Scrambled eggs, tots, black beans, Pico de gallo, white american cheese, & Ranchero sauce
More about Secret Birria | Hairy Dog
Item pic

 

Acorn Cafe

15 Henry Thomas Drive, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Egg and Cheese Burrito$6.00
More about Acorn Cafe
Mojo Coffee House image

SANDWICHES

Mojo Coffee House - Freret

4700 Freret St, New Orleans, New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (601 reviews)
Takeout
Bacon Burrito$5.00
Bean Burrito$4.50
Boudin Burrito$5.00
More about Mojo Coffee House - Freret

