Cake in New Orleans
New Orleans restaurants that serve cake
Sofia
516 JULIA ST, New Orleans
|Pistachio Cake
|$10.00
olive oil pistachio cake | fresh orange | yogurt espuma
City Greens
5001 Freret Street, New Orleans
|Cake Jar: Cinnamon Toast Brunch
|$5.95
layers of cinnamon streusel cake, nutmeg-spiced apples, and cinnamon whipped cream
City Greens
909 Poydras St, New Orleans
|Cake Jar: Blueberry Cream & Lemon
|$5.95
layers of lemon cake, blueberry mascarpone and lemon-y whipped cream
Café Reconcile
1631 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., New Orleans
|Crab Cakes
|$10.00
Hand breaded crab cakes topped with our crawfish cream sauce.
|Pineapple Upside Down Cake
|$5.00
Pizza Domenica
117 Harrison Ave, New Orleans
|Lemon Pound Cake
|$6.00
whipped cream mascarpone
Wakin' Bakin'
3625 Prytania St., New Orleans
|Lil'Cakes
|$6.00
3 mini-cakes, an egg & a piece of bacon
Pizza Domenica
3200 Banks Street, New Orleans
|Lemon Pound Cake
|$6.00
whipped cream mascarpone
Pomelo
4113 Magazine Street, New Orleans
|Chocolate Cake with Chocolate Mousse filling
|$7.00
Super moist chocolate cake with chocolate mousse filling
SukhoThai New Orleans
4519 Magazine St, New Orleans
|Chocolate Lava Cake
|$7.95
Warm dark chocolate ganache cake served over Hershey’s chocolate syrup with a mix of fresh berries.
|Manager's Special Lava Cake
|$10.95
Hershey's syrup coated plate with two chocolate lava cakes topped with chocolate syrup, powdered sugar, and mixed berries (blackberries, strawberries, blueberries), two scoops of vanilla ice cream and a second coating of powdered sugar and syrup.
fritai llc
1535 Basin St, New Orleans
|Coconut Pound cake
|$10.00
A traditional pound cake with toasted coconut, Barbancourt caramel, whipped cream and candied plantain. (contains nuts & alcohol)
The Cupcake Collection - New Orleans
2917 Magazine Street, New Orleans
|Birthday Cake
|$3.50
Celebrate every day like it's your birthday with this classic treat. Vanilla butter confetti cake finished with our signature vanilla buttercream icing and colorful confetti sprinkles. All buttercreams are made fresh, in-house daily.
|Carrot Cake
|$3.50
One of my all-time favorites no matter where I roam. Our Carrot cake boasts (gasp!) carrots, pineapple, raisins, & coconut finished with cream cheese buttercream and crushed walnuts.
|Wedding Cake
|$3.50
You can’t go to a wedding every day, but it can taste like you did. Our almond butter cake finished with almond buttercream. Available in regular and gluten-free. All buttercreams are made fresh, in-house daily.
Cochon
930 Tchoupitoulas St, New Orleans
|PINEAPPLE UPSIDE DOWN CAKE
|$9.00
Served with buttermilk chantilly and dulce de leche.
PHO
MOPHO
514 City Park Ave, New Orleans
|Wedding Cake
|$7.00
Cream Base Taro Boba Tea
|Kimchi Cakes To Go
|$13.50
Dashi Poached Louisiana Shrimp with Kimchi Bacon Cakes and a Sesame Aioli. Served with Kimchi Marinated Cucumbers
SOUPS • NOODLES
Budsi's Authentic Thai
1760 N Rampart Street, New Orleans
|Fried Fish Cakes
|$8.00
Served with a sweet, spicy, sour sauce topped with peanuts and cucumbers
Pagoda Cafe
1430 North Dorgenois St., New Orleans
|Maria’s Rum Cake
|$5.50
Made by Maria Barnes, the boozy, perfect Rum Cake of your dreams
MORROW'S
2438 Saint Claude Avenue, New Orleans
|NEW YORK CHEESE CAKE with raspberry sauce
|$9.00
La Boulangerie
4600 Magazine St, New Orleans
|Lemon Doberge Cake - Slice
|$7.00
|Double Chocolate Cake - Whole
|$55.00
Chocolate cake layered and frosted with chocolate buttermilk ganache
|Whole Carrot Cake
|$55.00
This 8-inch, moist carrot cake filled with and topped with cream cheese frosting feeds 16 to 20 people.
Wakin' Bakin'
4408 Banks St., New Orleans
|Lil'Cakes
|$6.00
3 mini-cakes, an egg & a piece of bacon
Pizza Domenica
4933 Magazine St, New Orleans
|Lemon Pound Cake
|$6.00
whipped cream mascarpone
Acorn Cafe
15 Henry Thomas Drive, New Orleans
|TRADITIONAL CAKE (1/2 sheet)
|$45.00
serves up to 35 (please specify child's name)
|TRADITIONAL CAKE (1/4 sheet)
|$30.00
serves up to 25 (please specify child's name)
|COOKIE CAKE
|$35.00
16 inch cookie cake (please specify child's name)
Saba
5757 Magazine Street, New Orleans
|Labneh Pound Cake
|$11.00
cardamom blackberries and honey labneh
SukhoThai New Orleans
2200 Royal St, New Orleans
|Chocolate Lava Cake
|$7.95
Warm dark chocolate ganache cake served over Hershey’s chocolate syrup with a mix of fresh berries.
Mojo Coffee House
4700 Freret St, New Orleans, New Orleans
|Coffee Cake
|$4.00