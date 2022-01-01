Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in New Orleans

New Orleans restaurants
Toast

New Orleans restaurants that serve cake

Sofia image

 

Sofia

516 JULIA ST, New Orleans

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pistachio Cake$10.00
olive oil pistachio cake | fresh orange | yogurt espuma
More about Sofia
Item pic

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

City Greens

5001 Freret Street, New Orleans

Avg 4.7 (311 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cake Jar: Cinnamon Toast Brunch$5.95
layers of cinnamon streusel cake, nutmeg-spiced apples, and cinnamon whipped cream
More about City Greens
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

City Greens

909 Poydras St, New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (381 reviews)
Takeout
Cake Jar: Blueberry Cream & Lemon$5.95
layers of lemon cake, blueberry mascarpone and lemon-y whipped cream
More about City Greens
Café Reconcile image

 

Café Reconcile

1631 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Cakes$10.00
Hand breaded crab cakes topped with our crawfish cream sauce.
Pineapple Upside Down Cake$5.00
More about Café Reconcile
Pizza Domenica image

 

Pizza Domenica

117 Harrison Ave, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lemon Pound Cake$6.00
whipped cream mascarpone
More about Pizza Domenica
Wakin' Bakin' image

 

Wakin' Bakin'

3625 Prytania St., New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (342 reviews)
Takeout
Lil'Cakes$6.00
3 mini-cakes, an egg & a piece of bacon
More about Wakin' Bakin'
Pizza Domenica image

 

Pizza Domenica

3200 Banks Street, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lemon Pound Cake$6.00
whipped cream mascarpone
More about Pizza Domenica
Item pic

 

Pomelo

4113 Magazine Street, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Cake with Chocolate Mousse filling$7.00
Super moist chocolate cake with chocolate mousse filling
More about Pomelo
Item pic

 

SukhoThai New Orleans

4519 Magazine St, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Lava Cake$7.95
Warm dark chocolate ganache cake served over Hershey’s chocolate syrup with a mix of fresh berries.
Manager's Special Lava Cake$10.95
Hershey's syrup coated plate with two chocolate lava cakes topped with chocolate syrup, powdered sugar, and mixed berries (blackberries, strawberries, blueberries), two scoops of vanilla ice cream and a second coating of powdered sugar and syrup.
More about SukhoThai New Orleans
Item pic

 

fritai llc

1535 Basin St, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Coconut Pound cake$10.00
A traditional pound cake with toasted coconut, Barbancourt caramel, whipped cream and candied plantain. (contains nuts & alcohol)
More about fritai llc
Item pic

 

The Cupcake Collection - New Orleans

2917 Magazine Street, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Birthday Cake$3.50
Celebrate every day like it's your birthday with this classic treat. Vanilla butter confetti cake finished with our signature vanilla buttercream icing and colorful confetti sprinkles. All buttercreams are made fresh, in-house daily.
Carrot Cake$3.50
One of my all-time favorites no matter where I roam. Our Carrot cake boasts (gasp!) carrots, pineapple, raisins, & coconut finished with cream cheese buttercream and crushed walnuts.
Wedding Cake$3.50
You can’t go to a wedding every day, but it can taste like you did. Our almond butter cake finished with almond buttercream. Available in regular and gluten-free. All buttercreams are made fresh, in-house daily.
More about The Cupcake Collection - New Orleans
Cochon image

 

Cochon

930 Tchoupitoulas St, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
PINEAPPLE UPSIDE DOWN CAKE$9.00
Served with buttermilk chantilly and dulce de leche.
More about Cochon
Item pic

PHO

MOPHO

514 City Park Ave, New Orleans

Avg 4.3 (1316 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Wedding Cake$7.00
Cream Base Taro Boba Tea
Kimchi Cakes To Go$13.50
Dashi Poached Louisiana Shrimp with Kimchi Bacon Cakes and a Sesame Aioli. Served with Kimchi Marinated Cucumbers
More about MOPHO
Item pic

 

Butcher

930 Tchoupitoulas St B, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
*Slice Chocolate Cake$7.00
More about Butcher
Budsi's Authentic Thai image

SOUPS • NOODLES

Budsi's Authentic Thai

1760 N Rampart Street, New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (97 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Fish Cakes$8.00
Served with a sweet, spicy, sour sauce topped with peanuts and cucumbers
More about Budsi's Authentic Thai
Cho Thai image

NOODLES

Cho Thai

3218 Magazine St, New Orleans

Avg 4.7 (566 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Thai Tea Crepe Cake$12.00
More about Cho Thai
Item pic

 

Pagoda Cafe

1430 North Dorgenois St., New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Maria’s Rum Cake$5.50
Made by Maria Barnes, the boozy, perfect Rum Cake of your dreams
More about Pagoda Cafe
NOCHI image

 

NOCHI

725 Howard Ave., New Orleans

No reviews yet
Takeout
Molten Chocolate Cake with Peach Ice Cream$7.00
More about NOCHI
Morrow's image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

MORROW'S

2438 Saint Claude Avenue, New Orleans

Avg 4.2 (2561 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
NEW YORK CHEESE CAKE with raspberry sauce$9.00
More about MORROW'S
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

La Boulangerie

4600 Magazine St, New Orleans

Avg 4.7 (604 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lemon Doberge Cake - Slice$7.00
Double Chocolate Cake - Whole$55.00
Chocolate cake layered and frosted with chocolate buttermilk ganache
Whole Carrot Cake$55.00
This 8-inch, moist carrot cake filled with and topped with cream cheese frosting feeds 16 to 20 people.
More about La Boulangerie
Wakin' Bakin' image

BURRITOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Wakin' Bakin'

4408 Banks St., New Orleans

Avg 4.2 (1140 reviews)
Takeout
Lil'Cakes$6.00
3 mini-cakes, an egg & a piece of bacon
More about Wakin' Bakin'
Pizza Domenica image

PIZZA

Pizza Domenica

4933 Magazine St, New Orleans

Avg 4.4 (1920 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lemon Pound Cake$6.00
whipped cream mascarpone
More about Pizza Domenica
Item pic

 

Acorn Cafe

15 Henry Thomas Drive, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
TRADITIONAL CAKE (1/2 sheet)$45.00
serves up to 35 (please specify child's name)
TRADITIONAL CAKE (1/4 sheet)$30.00
serves up to 25 (please specify child's name)
COOKIE CAKE$35.00
16 inch cookie cake (please specify child's name)
More about Acorn Cafe
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Saba

5757 Magazine Street, New Orleans

Avg 4.6 (1086 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Labneh Pound Cake$11.00
cardamom blackberries and honey labneh
More about Saba
Item pic

 

SukhoThai New Orleans

2200 Royal St, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Lava Cake$7.95
Warm dark chocolate ganache cake served over Hershey’s chocolate syrup with a mix of fresh berries.
More about SukhoThai New Orleans
Mojo Coffee House image

SANDWICHES

Mojo Coffee House

4700 Freret St, New Orleans, New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (601 reviews)
Takeout
Coffee Cake$4.00
More about Mojo Coffee House
Restaurant banner

BAGELS

Leo's Bread

2438 Bell Street, New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (11 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Lemon Poppy Cake$3.25
More about Leo's Bread

