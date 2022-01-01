Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cannolis in New Orleans

New Orleans restaurants
New Orleans restaurants that serve cannolis

NOLA Brewing Company image

 

NOLA Pizza Co. at NOLA Brewing

3001 Tchoupitoulas St., New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cannoli$8.00
Traditional cannoli family recipe of sweetened ricotta, lemon citron and chocolate chips, piped into crispy shell. Dusted with pistachios
More about NOLA Pizza Co. at NOLA Brewing
Item pic

 

Arabella Casa di Pasta - 2258 St Claude Ave

2258 St Claude Ave, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cannoli$4.00
fried fresh & filled to order then dipped in your choice of chocolate chips, almonds or pistacio
More about Arabella Casa di Pasta - 2258 St Claude Ave
Angelo Brocato Cannoli image

 

The Napoleon House - 500 Chartres st.

500 Chartress street, New Orleans

No reviews yet
Takeout
Angelo Brocato Cannoli$6.00
made with chocolate and vanilla filling and pistachio
More about The Napoleon House - 500 Chartres st.
Consumer pic

 

The Crazy Italian

206 W Harrison Ave Suite C/D, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CANNOLI (ONE)$2.99
More about The Crazy Italian

