Cannolis in New Orleans
New Orleans restaurants that serve cannolis
NOLA Pizza Co. at NOLA Brewing
3001 Tchoupitoulas St., New Orleans
|Cannoli
|$8.00
Traditional cannoli family recipe of sweetened ricotta, lemon citron and chocolate chips, piped into crispy shell. Dusted with pistachios
Arabella Casa di Pasta - 2258 St Claude Ave
2258 St Claude Ave, New Orleans
|Cannoli
|$4.00
fried fresh & filled to order then dipped in your choice of chocolate chips, almonds or pistacio
The Napoleon House - 500 Chartres st.
500 Chartress street, New Orleans
|Angelo Brocato Cannoli
|$6.00
made with chocolate and vanilla filling and pistachio