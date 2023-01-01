Cappuccino in New Orleans
New Orleans restaurants that serve cappuccino
Satsuma - 7901 Maple Street
7901 Maple St, New Orleans
|Cappuccino
|$4.00
Double shot of Hey Cafe! espresso topped with your choice of steamed milk and foam
Twisted Waffles-New Orleans
725 Howard Avenue, New Orleans
|Cappuccino
|$6.00
Ironworks Coffee & Crepes
315 Girod Street, New Orleans
|Cappuccino
|$4.75
Espresso Shot, Milk, Foam
Napoleon House - 500 Chartres st.
500 Chartress street, New Orleans
|Flavored Cappuccino
|$4.75
|Cappuccino
|$3.75
SANDWICHES
Ruby Slipper Cafe - Uptown
2802 Magazine St., New Orleans
|French Truck Cappuccino
|$4.50
French Truck Big River Espresso with steamed milk and froth
Ruby Slipper Cafe - Marigny
2001 Burgundy St, New Orleans
|French Truck Cappuccino
|$4.50
French Truck Big River Espresso with steamed milk and froth
BURRITOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Wakin' Bakin' French Quarter
900 Dumaine St, New Orleans
|Cappuccino
|$6.00
Pagoda Cafe
1430 North Dorgenois St., New Orleans
|Cappuccino
|$4.00
Espresso with a bit more milk and foam