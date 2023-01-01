Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cappuccino in New Orleans

Go
New Orleans restaurants
Toast

New Orleans restaurants that serve cappuccino

Satsuma image

 

Satsuma - 7901 Maple Street

7901 Maple St, New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (1051 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cappuccino$4.00
Double shot of Hey Cafe! espresso topped with your choice of steamed milk and foam
More about Satsuma - 7901 Maple Street
Twisted Waffles-New Orleans image

 

Twisted Waffles-New Orleans

725 Howard Avenue, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cappuccino$6.00
More about Twisted Waffles-New Orleans
Consumer pic

 

Ironworks Coffee & Crepes

315 Girod Street, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cappuccino$4.75
Espresso Shot, Milk, Foam
More about Ironworks Coffee & Crepes
The Napoleon House image

 

Napoleon House - 500 Chartres st.

500 Chartress street, New Orleans

No reviews yet
Takeout
Flavored Cappuccino$4.75
Cappuccino$3.75
More about Napoleon House - 500 Chartres st.
Ruby Slipper Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Ruby Slipper Cafe - Uptown

2802 Magazine St., New Orleans

Avg 4.3 (1087 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
French Truck Cappuccino$4.50
French Truck Big River Espresso with steamed milk and froth
More about Ruby Slipper Cafe - Uptown
Ruby Slipper Cafe image

 

Ruby Slipper Cafe - Marigny

2001 Burgundy St, New Orleans

Avg 4.2 (1918 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
French Truck Cappuccino$4.50
French Truck Big River Espresso with steamed milk and froth
More about Ruby Slipper Cafe - Marigny
Wakin' Bakin' image

BURRITOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Wakin' Bakin' French Quarter

900 Dumaine St, New Orleans

Avg 4.2 (1140 reviews)
Takeout
Cappuccino$6.00
More about Wakin' Bakin' French Quarter
Pagoda Cafe image

 

Pagoda Cafe

1430 North Dorgenois St., New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cappuccino$4.00
Espresso with a bit more milk and foam
More about Pagoda Cafe
Batture Bites & Brew image

 

Batture Bites & Brew

503 Causeway Blvd, Jefferson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cappuccino$0.00
More about Batture Bites & Brew
Acorn Cafe image

 

Acorn Cafe

15 Henry Thomas Drive, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cappuccino$4.25
More about Acorn Cafe
Mojo Coffee House image

SANDWICHES

Mojo Coffee House - Freret

4700 Freret St, New Orleans, New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (601 reviews)
Takeout
Cappuccino$4.00
Traditional cappuccino with three equal parts: espresso, milk and foam.
More about Mojo Coffee House - Freret

