Ceviche in New Orleans
New Orleans restaurants that serve ceviche
More about Carmo
Carmo
527 Julia Street, New Orleans
|Vegan Ceviche
|$15.00
Mushrooms, beans & cucumber, marinated in lime, passionfruit and caju juices, aji limo (red chili), aji amarillo (yellow chili), red onion, choclo (giant corn), sweet potato, avocado and cancha (crunchy corn). (v, veg, GF)
|Vegan Ceviche
|$13.00
A mix of quinoa, mushrooms, avocados and other seasonal vegetables in a aji amarillo, passion fruit marinade. (v, veg, GF)
|Ceviche Fish
|$18.00
GF without bread
More about Barú Bistro & Tapas
WRAPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS
Barú Bistro & Tapas
3700 Magazine St, New Orleans
|Clásico
|$14.00
Drum, Avocado, Cancha Corn, Leche de Tigre, Sweet Potato, Red Onions
|Frutas de Mar en Coco
|$15.00
Shrimp, Octopus, Fish, Lime, Coconut Milk, Chilies Mango, Cilantro
More about Cuñada
Cuñada
833 Conti St, New Orleans
|Ceviche Vegano
|$7.00
cauliflower + lentils + tomato + onion + chile serrano + cucumber + avocado + cilantro
More about The Rum House
The Rum House
3128 Magazine Street, New Orleans
|Tuna Ceviche Tostadas
|$15.95
Ahi tuna marinated with diced mango, red onions, peppers
cilantro & citrus juices. Served on fried flour tortillas
More about Espíritu
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Espíritu
520 Capdeville St, New Orleans
|Ceviche De La Dia
|$13.00
Daily fresh seafood
More about El Pavo Real - 4401 S Broad Street
SANDWICHES
El Pavo Real - 4401 S Broad Street
4401 South Broad Street, New Orleans
|Ceviche
|$12.00
fresh gulf fish, baby octopus and shrimp in a tangy tomato/lime marinade