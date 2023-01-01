Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ceviche in New Orleans

Go
New Orleans restaurants
Toast

New Orleans restaurants that serve ceviche

Consumer pic

 

La Carreta

1814 Magazine St, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Ceviche$14.00
More about La Carreta
Item pic

 

Carmo

527 Julia Street, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Vegan Ceviche$15.00
Mushrooms, beans & cucumber, marinated in lime, passionfruit and caju juices, aji limo (red chili), aji amarillo (yellow chili), red onion, choclo (giant corn), sweet potato, avocado and cancha (crunchy corn). (v, veg, GF)
Vegan Ceviche$13.00
A mix of quinoa, mushrooms, avocados and other seasonal vegetables in a aji amarillo, passion fruit marinade. (v, veg, GF)
Ceviche Fish$18.00
GF without bread
More about Carmo
Item pic

 

Pomelo

4113 Magazine Street, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chef Special: Thai Shrimp Ceviche$18.00
More about Pomelo
Item pic

WRAPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS

Barú Bistro & Tapas

3700 Magazine St, New Orleans

Avg 4.4 (569 reviews)
Takeout
Clásico$14.00
Drum, Avocado, Cancha Corn, Leche de Tigre, Sweet Potato, Red Onions
Frutas de Mar en Coco$15.00
Shrimp, Octopus, Fish, Lime, Coconut Milk, Chilies Mango, Cilantro
More about Barú Bistro & Tapas
Item pic

 

Cuñada

833 Conti St, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Ceviche Vegano$7.00
cauliflower + lentils + tomato + onion + chile serrano + cucumber + avocado + cilantro
More about Cuñada
The Rum House Caribbean Taqueria image

 

The Rum House

3128 Magazine Street, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tuna Ceviche Tostadas$15.95
Ahi tuna marinated with diced mango, red onions, peppers
cilantro & citrus juices. Served on fried flour tortillas
More about The Rum House
Espiritu image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Espíritu

520 Capdeville St, New Orleans

Avg 4.9 (40 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Ceviche De La Dia$13.00
Daily fresh seafood
More about Espíritu
Consumer pic

SANDWICHES

El Pavo Real - 4401 S Broad Street

4401 South Broad Street, New Orleans

Avg 4.4 (326 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Ceviche$12.00
fresh gulf fish, baby octopus and shrimp in a tangy tomato/lime marinade
More about El Pavo Real - 4401 S Broad Street
NOLA Caye image

TACOS

NOLA Caye

898 Baronne Street, New Orleans

Avg 5 (697 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Ahi Tuna Ceviche$18.00
Ahi Tuna, Mango, Avocado, Garlic, Lime Juice
More about NOLA Caye

Browse other tasty dishes in New Orleans

Dumplings

Arugula Salad

Thai Tea

Tzatziki

Tortilla Soup

Seafood Gumbo

Grilled Chicken

Po Boy

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within New Orleans to explore

Warehouse District

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Central Business District

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

French Quarter

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Mid-City

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Lower Garden District

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Marigny

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

East Riverside

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Irish Channel

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Freret

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near New Orleans to explore

Metairie

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Mandeville

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Covington

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Gretna

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Slidell

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Kenner

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Harvey

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Chalmette

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Marrero

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hammond

Avg 4.7 (19 restaurants)

Gulfport

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Houma

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Baton Rouge

Avg 4.4 (148 restaurants)

Hattiesburg

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Mobile

Avg 4.5 (86 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (416 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (283 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (227 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (143 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (156 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (944 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston