Chai lattes in New Orleans

Go
New Orleans restaurants
Toast

New Orleans restaurants that serve chai lattes

Chai Latte image

 

French Truck Coffee- 1200 Magazine St

1200 Magazine St, NEW ORLEANS

Avg 4.6 (1011 reviews)
Takeout
Chai Latte$5.00
Our house Chai blended with steamed milk for far east delight. For a little extra boost, add a shot of espresso to make it a dirty Chai
Chai Latte image

SANDWICHES

French Truck Coffee- Dryades

4536 Dryades St, NEW ORLEANS

Avg 4.5 (660 reviews)
Takeout
Chai Latte$5.00
Our house Chai blended with steamed milk for far east delight. For a little extra boost, add a shot of espresso to make it a dirty Chai
Twisted Waffles-New Orleans image

 

Twisted Waffles-New Orleans

725 Howard Avenue, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chai Latte$4.50
Iced Chai Latte$5.50
Willa Jean image

BBQ

Willa Jean

611 O'Keefe Ave, New Orleans

Avg 4.3 (3509 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chai Latte$6.50
choice of milk
Chai Latte image

 

French Truck Coffee- Poydras

650 Poydras St Suite 102, NEW ORLEANS

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chai Latte$5.00
Our house Chai blended with steamed milk for far east delight. For a little extra boost, add a shot of espresso to make it a dirty Chai
Chai Latte image

 

French Truck Coffee- N Scott St

420 N Scott, New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (42 reviews)
Takeout
Chai Latte$5.00
Our house Chai blended with steamed milk for far east delight. For a little extra boost, add a shot of espresso to make it a dirty Chai
Chai Latte image

 

French Truck Coffee- French Quarter

217 Chartres St, NEW ORLEANS

Avg 5 (1 review)
Takeout
Chai Latte$5.00
Our house Chai blended with steamed milk for far east delight. For a little extra boost, add a shot of espresso to make it a dirty Chai
Chai Latte image

 

French Truck Coffee- 2917 Magazine St

2917 Magazine St Suite 104, New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (208 reviews)
Takeout
Chai Latte$5.00
Our house Chai blended with steamed milk for far east delight. For a little extra boost, add a shot of espresso to make it a dirty Chai
Item pic

 

Fat Boy Pantry - NOLA - Lower Garden District

1302 Magazine St, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Dirty Chai Latte$7.00
Mojo Coffee House image

SANDWICHES

Mojo Coffee House - Freret

4700 Freret St, New Orleans, New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (601 reviews)
Takeout
Chai Latte$4.00
Chai Latte Iced$0.00
Banner pic

 

DOVETAIL BAR

201 N Rampart Street, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chai Latte (12oz)$5.50
