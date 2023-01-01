Chai lattes in New Orleans
New Orleans restaurants that serve chai lattes
French Truck Coffee- 1200 Magazine St
1200 Magazine St, NEW ORLEANS
|Chai Latte
|$5.00
Our house Chai blended with steamed milk for far east delight. For a little extra boost, add a shot of espresso to make it a dirty Chai
French Truck Coffee- Dryades
4536 Dryades St, NEW ORLEANS
|Chai Latte
|$5.00
Twisted Waffles-New Orleans
725 Howard Avenue, New Orleans
|Chai Latte
|$4.50
|Iced Chai Latte
|$5.50
French Truck Coffee- Poydras
650 Poydras St Suite 102, NEW ORLEANS
|Chai Latte
|$5.00
French Truck Coffee- N Scott St
420 N Scott, New Orleans
|Chai Latte
|$5.00
French Truck Coffee- French Quarter
217 Chartres St, NEW ORLEANS
|Chai Latte
|$5.00
French Truck Coffee- 2917 Magazine St
2917 Magazine St Suite 104, New Orleans
|Chai Latte
|$5.00
Fat Boy Pantry - NOLA - Lower Garden District
1302 Magazine St, New Orleans
|Dirty Chai Latte
|$7.00
Mojo Coffee House - Freret
4700 Freret St, New Orleans, New Orleans
|Chai Latte
|$4.00
|Chai Latte Iced
|$0.00