Cheese enchiladas in New Orleans

New Orleans restaurants
New Orleans restaurants that serve cheese enchiladas

Item pic

 

Juan’s Flying Burrito - Mid City

4724 South Carrollton Ave, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cheese Enchiladas$10.25
Three Cheese Enchiladas, White Corn Tortillas, Juan’s Picante Rojo, Chile Verde, Old Red Chile Enchilada Sauces, Sour Cream, Jalapeño Black Beans, Yellow Rice
More about Juan’s Flying Burrito - Mid City
Item pic

 

Juan’s Flying Burrito - Uptown

8140 Oak St, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cheese Enchiladas$10.25
Three Cheese Enchiladas, White Corn Tortillas, Juan’s Picante Rojo, Chile Verde, Old Red Chile Enchilada Sauces, Sour Cream, Jalapeño Black Beans, Yellow Rice
More about Juan’s Flying Burrito - Uptown
Consumer pic

SANDWICHES

El Pavo Real - 4401 S Broad Street

4401 South Broad Street, New Orleans

Avg 4.4 (326 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken and Cheese Enchiladas$12.00
braised shredded chicken rolled in corn tortillas smothered in guajillo suace and baked with cheese
Cheese and Poblano Enchiladas$11.00
roasted poblano and mexican cheese baked with tortillas in guajillo sauce
More about El Pavo Real - 4401 S Broad Street

