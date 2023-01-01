Cheese enchiladas in New Orleans
New Orleans restaurants that serve cheese enchiladas
Juan’s Flying Burrito - Mid City
4724 South Carrollton Ave, New Orleans
|Cheese Enchiladas
|$10.25
Three Cheese Enchiladas, White Corn Tortillas, Juan’s Picante Rojo, Chile Verde, Old Red Chile Enchilada Sauces, Sour Cream, Jalapeño Black Beans, Yellow Rice
Juan’s Flying Burrito - Uptown
8140 Oak St, New Orleans
|Cheese Enchiladas
|$10.25
Three Cheese Enchiladas, White Corn Tortillas, Juan’s Picante Rojo, Chile Verde, Old Red Chile Enchilada Sauces, Sour Cream, Jalapeño Black Beans, Yellow Rice
El Pavo Real - 4401 S Broad Street
4401 South Broad Street, New Orleans
|Chicken and Cheese Enchiladas
|$12.00
braised shredded chicken rolled in corn tortillas smothered in guajillo suace and baked with cheese
|Cheese and Poblano Enchiladas
|$11.00
roasted poblano and mexican cheese baked with tortillas in guajillo sauce