Cheese fries in New Orleans

New Orleans restaurants
Toast

New Orleans restaurants that serve cheese fries

Item pic

 

Mahony's Po-Boy's and Seafood - Uptown

3454 Magazine Street, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheese Fries$9.95
Fried Green Pimento Cheese BLT$16.95
More about Mahony's Po-Boy's and Seafood - Uptown
The Company Burger image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Company Burger - Uptown

4600 Freret St ste.a, New Orleans

Avg 4.3 (1570 reviews)
Takeout
Cheese Fries$5.50
Fries topped with cheese & green onions.
More about The Company Burger - Uptown
Item pic

 

BUB'S NOLA

4413 Banks St., New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (28 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cheese Fries$6.00
Crispy shoestring fries covered in a melted Monterrey Jack cheese sauce & shredded cheddar.
More about BUB'S NOLA
Item pic

 

MCP Uptown

6307 S Miro St., New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cheese Fries$6.49
*While we try to stay consistent with our products please note that some items may vary in description, due to availability of product from local vendors and distributors. We appreciate your patience in this matter.
More about MCP Uptown
Parran's Poboys Uptown image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Parrans Po-boys Uptown - 4920 Prytania Street

4920 Prytania St, New Orleans

Avg 4.3 (210 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Small Cheese Fries$2.95
Large Cheese Fries$5.25
More about Parrans Po-boys Uptown - 4920 Prytania Street
Main pic

 

Banh Mi Boys - 3244 Magazine Street

3244 magazine, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cheese Burger Fries$9.00
Ground beef topped with melted cheese & green onions
Cheese Fries$6.00
More about Banh Mi Boys - 3244 Magazine Street
Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • TACOS • GRILL

Clesi's Seafood Restaurant & Catering - 4323 Bienville St

4323 Bienville St, New Orleans

Avg 4.4 (1236 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Jambalaya Cheese Fries$11.00
Crinkle cut fries covered with our signature jambalaya, melted pepper jack, and cheddar cheese
More about Clesi's Seafood Restaurant & Catering - 4323 Bienville St
G's Pizza in the CBD image

 

G's Pizza in the CBD

833 Howard AVE, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Vegan Cheese Fries$9.00
Hot melty vegan mozzzerella over gold brown seasoned fries
More about G's Pizza in the CBD

