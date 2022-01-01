Cheese fries in New Orleans
New Orleans restaurants that serve cheese fries
Mahony's Po-Boy's and Seafood - Uptown
3454 Magazine Street, New Orleans
|Cheese Fries
|$9.95
|Fried Green Pimento Cheese BLT
|$16.95
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Company Burger - Uptown
4600 Freret St ste.a, New Orleans
|Cheese Fries
|$5.50
Fries topped with cheese & green onions.
BUB'S NOLA
4413 Banks St., New Orleans
|Cheese Fries
|$6.00
Crispy shoestring fries covered in a melted Monterrey Jack cheese sauce & shredded cheddar.
MCP Uptown
6307 S Miro St., New Orleans
|Cheese Fries
|$6.49
*While we try to stay consistent with our products please note that some items may vary in description, due to availability of product from local vendors and distributors. We appreciate your patience in this matter.
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Parrans Po-boys Uptown - 4920 Prytania Street
4920 Prytania St, New Orleans
|Small Cheese Fries
|$2.95
|Large Cheese Fries
|$5.25
Banh Mi Boys - 3244 Magazine Street
3244 magazine, New Orleans
|Cheese Burger Fries
|$9.00
Ground beef topped with melted cheese & green onions
|Cheese Fries
|$6.00
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • TACOS • GRILL
Clesi's Seafood Restaurant & Catering - 4323 Bienville St
4323 Bienville St, New Orleans
|Jambalaya Cheese Fries
|$11.00
Crinkle cut fries covered with our signature jambalaya, melted pepper jack, and cheddar cheese