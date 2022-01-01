Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesecake in New Orleans

New Orleans restaurants
New Orleans restaurants that serve cheesecake

Item pic

 

Pomelo

4113 Magazine Street, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cheesecake with Lilikoi (Passionfruit) Sauce$7.00
fresh creamy cheesecake served with a refreshingly tart lilikoi (passionfruit) sauce
More about Pomelo
East of Italy image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

East of Italy - New Orleans

6600 Franklin Ave, New Orleans

Avg 4.2 (348 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Turtle Cheesecake$10.00
More about East of Italy - New Orleans
Item pic

 

The Cupcake Collection - New Orleans

2917 Magazine Street, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Strawberry Cheesecake$3.50
Our strawberry and vanilla swirl cupcakes are finished with a delicious strawberry and cream cheese buttercream
More about The Cupcake Collection - New Orleans
Jacques Imo's Cafe image

 

Jacques Imo's Cafe

8324 Oak Street, New Orleans

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp & Alligator Cheesecake$13.45
More about Jacques Imo's Cafe
Easy Pizza image

PIZZA • CALZONES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS

Easy Pizza - Claiborne

2013 S. Claiborne, New Orleans

Avg 4.3 (1641 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheesecake$3.59
More about Easy Pizza - Claiborne
Shaya Restaurant image

 

Shaya

4213 Magazine St, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Labneh Cheesecake, To Go$12.50
pomegranate caramel, spiced nuts
More about Shaya
G's Pizza in the CBD image

 

G's Pizza in the CBD

833 Howard AVE, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Strawberry topped Cheesecake$5.00
More about G's Pizza in the CBD
Crepes a la Cart image

SMOKED SALMON • CREPES

Crêpes à la Cart

1614 Broadway Street, New Orleans

Avg 4.4 (684 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crêpe à la Cheesecake$7.25
Cream cheese, brown sugar, graham crackers & fresh cream; strawberries recommended
More about Crêpes à la Cart
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

La Boulangerie

4600 Magazine St, New Orleans

Avg 4.7 (604 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Blackberry Cheesecake$7.00
Vanilla Cheesecake - Whole (8")$55.00
Vanilla Cheesecake$7.00
More about La Boulangerie
Acorn Cafe image

 

Acorn Cafe

15 Henry Thomas Drive, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Oreo Cheesecake Ice Pop$3.50
More about Acorn Cafe

