Cheesecake in New Orleans
New Orleans restaurants that serve cheesecake
Pomelo
4113 Magazine Street, New Orleans
|Cheesecake with Lilikoi (Passionfruit) Sauce
|$7.00
fresh creamy cheesecake served with a refreshingly tart lilikoi (passionfruit) sauce
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
East of Italy - New Orleans
6600 Franklin Ave, New Orleans
|Turtle Cheesecake
|$10.00
The Cupcake Collection - New Orleans
2917 Magazine Street, New Orleans
|Strawberry Cheesecake
|$3.50
Our strawberry and vanilla swirl cupcakes are finished with a delicious strawberry and cream cheese buttercream
Jacques Imo's Cafe
8324 Oak Street, New Orleans
|Shrimp & Alligator Cheesecake
|$13.45
PIZZA • CALZONES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS
Easy Pizza - Claiborne
2013 S. Claiborne, New Orleans
|Cheesecake
|$3.59
Shaya
4213 Magazine St, New Orleans
|Labneh Cheesecake, To Go
|$12.50
pomegranate caramel, spiced nuts
G's Pizza in the CBD
833 Howard AVE, New Orleans
|Strawberry topped Cheesecake
|$5.00
SMOKED SALMON • CREPES
Crêpes à la Cart
1614 Broadway Street, New Orleans
|Crêpe à la Cheesecake
|$7.25
Cream cheese, brown sugar, graham crackers & fresh cream; strawberries recommended
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
La Boulangerie
4600 Magazine St, New Orleans
|Blackberry Cheesecake
|$7.00
|Vanilla Cheesecake - Whole (8")
|$55.00
|Vanilla Cheesecake
|$7.00