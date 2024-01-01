Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken biryani in
New Orleans
/
New Orleans
/
Chicken Biryani
New Orleans restaurants that serve chicken biryani
LUFU NOLA
301 Saint Charles Avenue, New Orleans
No reviews yet
Chicken Biryani
$30.00
Chicken Thighs | Basmati Rice | Saffron
Chicken Biryani (Lunch)
$30.00
Goat | Basmati rice | saffron
More about LUFU NOLA
NAMASTE NOLA
201 BARONNE ST, New Orleans
No reviews yet
Chicken 65 Biryani
$18.00
More about NAMASTE NOLA
