Chicken salad in New Orleans

New Orleans restaurants
Toast

New Orleans restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS

Blue Oak BBQ

900 N Carrollton St, New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (209 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Sandwich$13.16
Smoked chicken salad, lettuce, fried green tomato, & pickled red onions served on toasted white bread.
Chicken Salad (1/2 Lb)$6.35
A half pound of our house-made smoked chicken salad!
More about Blue Oak BBQ
Willa Jean image

BBQ

Willa Jean

611 O'Keefe Ave, New Orleans

Avg 4.3 (3509 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken Little Gem Salad$20.00
fried chicken thigh + tomatoes + pickled red onion + local radishes + bacon + ramp buttermilk dressing
More about Willa Jean
East of Italy image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

East of Italy

6600 Franklin Ave, New Orleans

Avg 4.2 (348 reviews)
Takeout
Lunch Grilled Chicken Salad$10.95
More about East of Italy
Item pic

 

SukhoThai New Orleans

4519 Magazine St, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Minty Chicken Salad (Larb Gai)$10.95
Pan-seared, minced chicken breast, red onions, scallion, chilies, and roasted rice powder tossed in a lime dressing, garnished with fresh basil and served with lettuce and baby spring greens.
More about SukhoThai New Orleans
Item pic

 

Izzo's Illegal Burrito

4041 Magazine St., New Orleans

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad$7.99
Fresh, all-natural chicken breast, marinated in house dressing, chargrilled
Seasoned Chicken Salad$7.99
Fresh, all-natural thigh meat, basted with achiote rub, chargrilled
More about Izzo's Illegal Burrito
Jerked Chicken Chopped Salad image

 

The Rum House Caribbean Taqueria

3128 Magazine Street, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Jerked Chicken Chopped Salad$15.95
Mixed greens with avocado and papaya, red onions, red peppers and our guava vinaigrette topped with sliced plantains and fried julienne sweet potatoes
More about The Rum House Caribbean Taqueria
Parran's Poboys Uptown image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Parran's Poboys Uptown

4920 Prytania St, New Orleans

Avg 4.3 (210 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Salad$12.95
Char Grilled Chicken Tenders Atop Lettuce, Tomato, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Boiled Egg, Croutons & Bacon
Fried Chicken Salad$13.25
Fried Chicken Breast Tenders Atop Lettuce, Tomato, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Boiled Egg, Croutons & Bacon
Blackened Chicken Salad$14.95
Chicken Breast Tenders Seared with Cajun Spices Atop Lettuce, Tomato, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Boiled Egg, Croutons & Bacon
More about Parran's Poboys Uptown
Item pic

 

Butcher

930 Tchoupitoulas St B, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
*Roasted Chicken Salad$16.00
Entrée salad w/ almond piccada vinaigrette, olives & olive oil croutons
More about Butcher
Easy Pizza image

PIZZA • CALZONES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS

Easy Pizza

2013 S. Claiborne, New Orleans

Avg 4.3 (1641 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad$10.37
More about Easy Pizza
Piece of Meat image

BBQ

Piece of Meat

3301 Bienville St, New Orleans

Avg 4.6 (296 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Salad$12.50
house smoked chicken salad, arugula, butter lettuce, balsamic vinaigrette
More about Piece of Meat
Item pic

 

Pagoda Cafe

1430 North Dorgenois St., New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Curried Chicken Salad$9.50
Roasted chicken thighs, curry seasoned and shredded, mixed with sour cream and mayo into a salad with red grapes, red onions, and toasted almonds. Served on spring mix with sherry vinaigrette
More about Pagoda Cafe
Batture Bites & Brew image

 

Batture Bites & Brew

503 Causeway Blvd, Jefferson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.95
Chicken salad dressed with romaine, mayonnaise, and whole grain mustard on toasted croissant
More about Batture Bites & Brew
Morrow's image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

MORROW'S

2438 Saint Claude Avenue, New Orleans

Avg 4.2 (2561 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHICKEN CLUB SALAD$14.00
Grilled chicken, eggs, bacon, tomato, cheddar on a bed of mixed greens, werved with honey mustard dressing
More about MORROW'S
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

La Boulangerie

4600 Magazine St, New Orleans

Avg 4.7 (604 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Scoop of Chicken Salad$6.00
Herb Roasted Chicken Green Salad$12.00
Herb roasted chicken breast served over spinach and romaine tossed with shaved red onion, cremini mushrooms, and feta cheese. Served with a balsamic French Vinaigrette.
Chicken Salad Quart$15.00
More about La Boulangerie
Item pic

 

Acorn Cafe

15 Henry Thomas Drive, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Harvest Chicken Salad Croissant$10.00
chicken salad with Granny Smith apples, dried cranberries, Creole pecans, poppy seed dressing. Served with potato chips
More about Acorn Cafe
Item pic

 

SukhoThai New Orleans

2200 Royal St, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Minty Chicken Salad (Larb Gai)$10.95
Pan-seared, minced chicken breast, red onions, scallion, chilies, and roasted rice powder tossed in a lime dressing,
garnished with fresh basil and served with lettuce and baby spring greens.
More about SukhoThai New Orleans
Luke Restaurant image

 

Luke Restaurant

333 Saint Charles Ave, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken & Bacon Salad$21.00
romaine lettuce, Benton's bacon, avocado, tomato, buttermilk dressing
More about Luke Restaurant
Restaurant banner

BAGELS

Leo's Bread

2438 Bell Street, New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (11 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.00
Pint Chicken Salad$8.00
More about Leo's Bread

