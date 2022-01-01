Chicken salad in New Orleans
New Orleans restaurants that serve chicken salad
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS
Blue Oak BBQ
900 N Carrollton St, New Orleans
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$13.16
Smoked chicken salad, lettuce, fried green tomato, & pickled red onions served on toasted white bread.
|Chicken Salad (1/2 Lb)
|$6.35
A half pound of our house-made smoked chicken salad!
BBQ
Willa Jean
611 O'Keefe Ave, New Orleans
|Fried Chicken Little Gem Salad
|$20.00
fried chicken thigh + tomatoes + pickled red onion + local radishes + bacon + ramp buttermilk dressing
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
East of Italy
6600 Franklin Ave, New Orleans
|Lunch Grilled Chicken Salad
|$10.95
SukhoThai New Orleans
4519 Magazine St, New Orleans
|Minty Chicken Salad (Larb Gai)
|$10.95
Pan-seared, minced chicken breast, red onions, scallion, chilies, and roasted rice powder tossed in a lime dressing, garnished with fresh basil and served with lettuce and baby spring greens.
Izzo's Illegal Burrito
4041 Magazine St., New Orleans
|Chicken Salad
|$7.99
Fresh, all-natural chicken breast, marinated in house dressing, chargrilled
|Seasoned Chicken Salad
|$7.99
Fresh, all-natural thigh meat, basted with achiote rub, chargrilled
The Rum House Caribbean Taqueria
3128 Magazine Street, New Orleans
|Jerked Chicken Chopped Salad
|$15.95
Mixed greens with avocado and papaya, red onions, red peppers and our guava vinaigrette topped with sliced plantains and fried julienne sweet potatoes
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Parran's Poboys Uptown
4920 Prytania St, New Orleans
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$12.95
Char Grilled Chicken Tenders Atop Lettuce, Tomato, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Boiled Egg, Croutons & Bacon
|Fried Chicken Salad
|$13.25
Fried Chicken Breast Tenders Atop Lettuce, Tomato, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Boiled Egg, Croutons & Bacon
|Blackened Chicken Salad
|$14.95
Chicken Breast Tenders Seared with Cajun Spices Atop Lettuce, Tomato, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Boiled Egg, Croutons & Bacon
Butcher
930 Tchoupitoulas St B, New Orleans
|*Roasted Chicken Salad
|$16.00
Entrée salad w/ almond piccada vinaigrette, olives & olive oil croutons
PIZZA • CALZONES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS
Easy Pizza
2013 S. Claiborne, New Orleans
|Chicken Salad
|$10.37
BBQ
Piece of Meat
3301 Bienville St, New Orleans
|Chicken Salad Salad
|$12.50
house smoked chicken salad, arugula, butter lettuce, balsamic vinaigrette
Pagoda Cafe
1430 North Dorgenois St., New Orleans
|Curried Chicken Salad
|$9.50
Roasted chicken thighs, curry seasoned and shredded, mixed with sour cream and mayo into a salad with red grapes, red onions, and toasted almonds. Served on spring mix with sherry vinaigrette
Batture Bites & Brew
503 Causeway Blvd, Jefferson
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$12.95
Chicken salad dressed with romaine, mayonnaise, and whole grain mustard on toasted croissant
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
MORROW'S
2438 Saint Claude Avenue, New Orleans
|CHICKEN CLUB SALAD
|$14.00
Grilled chicken, eggs, bacon, tomato, cheddar on a bed of mixed greens, werved with honey mustard dressing
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
La Boulangerie
4600 Magazine St, New Orleans
|Scoop of Chicken Salad
|$6.00
|Herb Roasted Chicken Green Salad
|$12.00
Herb roasted chicken breast served over spinach and romaine tossed with shaved red onion, cremini mushrooms, and feta cheese. Served with a balsamic French Vinaigrette.
|Chicken Salad Quart
|$15.00
Acorn Cafe
15 Henry Thomas Drive, New Orleans
|Harvest Chicken Salad Croissant
|$10.00
chicken salad with Granny Smith apples, dried cranberries, Creole pecans, poppy seed dressing. Served with potato chips
Luke Restaurant
333 Saint Charles Ave, New Orleans
|Grilled Chicken & Bacon Salad
|$21.00
romaine lettuce, Benton's bacon, avocado, tomato, buttermilk dressing