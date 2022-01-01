Chicken sandwiches in New Orleans
New Orleans restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Capulet
3014 Dauphine St, New Orleans
|Fried Chicken Sandwich (GF)
|$13.00
Fried chicken thigh, house pickles, cabbage, spicy dill ranch (contains dairy) on sesame bun
SANDWICHES
French Truck Coffee
4536 Dryades St, NEW ORLEANS
|Pesto Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
A bit of the Mediterranean-baked chicken, almond pesto, brie, roasted red pepper, arugula
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS
Blue Oak BBQ
900 N Carrollton St, New Orleans
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$13.16
Smoked chicken salad, lettuce, fried green tomato, & pickled red onions served on toasted white bread.
|Pulled Chicken Sandwich
|$12.25
Pulled chicken leg and thigh, slaw, onions, pickles, & house bbq sauce served on a bun.
|Spicy Chicken Sandwich
|$12.70
Fried chicken thigh, sweet and spicy glaze, pickles & white bbq sauce served on a bun.
New Orleans Hamburger & Seafood Company - Elmwood
1005 S. Clearview Parkway, Jefferson
|Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
|$13.99
FALAFEL
1000 Figs
3141 Ponce De Leon St #1, New Orleans
|Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
Buttermilk marinated spiced chicken, cucumber, pickled vegetables, sumac whipped feta, and zhoug, in a pita
BBQ
Willa Jean
611 O'Keefe Ave, New Orleans
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
pickles + lettuce + wj sauce on hawaiian roll
SANDWICHES
Ruby Slipper Cafe
204 Decatur St, New Orleans
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Fried chicken topped with cheddar cheese, dressed with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles and mayonnaise on a Brioche bun, served with choice of side
** Try it Sweet Heat Style - fried chicken tossed in a Mike's Hot Honey glaze, no cheese**
Ruby Slipper Café
315 S Broad St, New Orleans
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$13.50
Fried chicken topped with cheddar cheese, dressed with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles and mayonnaise on a Brioche bun, served with choice of side
** Try it Sweet Heat Style - fried chicken tossed in a Mike's Hot Honey glaze instead of cheddar cheese**
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Company Burger
4600 Freret St ste.a, New Orleans
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
All natural chicken breast, shaved cabbage, mayo, and bread & butter pickles.
French Truck Coffee
650 Poydras St Suite 102, NEW ORLEANS
|Pesto Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
A bit of the Mediterranean-baked chicken, almond pesto, brie, roasted red pepper, arugula
FRENCH FRIES
Sylvain
625 Chartres St, New Orleans
|Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
House Hot Sauce, Dill Pickles, Fries
French Truck Coffee
420 N Scott, New Orleans
|Pesto Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
A bit of the Mediterranean-baked chicken, almond pesto, brie, roasted red pepper, arugula
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
East of Italy
6600 Franklin Ave, New Orleans
|Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
|$10.95
FISH AND CHIPS • GRILL
Rum and the Lash
4801 Bienville St., New Orleans
|Chicken Sandwich
|$9.00
Marinated Chicken Breast on a Sesame Seed Bun. Dressed with Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, and Pickles on the side. Served with a Side of our Spicy Mayo.
GRILL
Betty’s Bar & Bistro
700 Burgundy St, New Orleans
|Southern Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
garlic mayo, lettuce, and house pickles
|Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
|$14.00
breaded chicken with our house marinara topped with parmesan
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
garlic mayo, lettuce, and tomato
Copper Vine
1009 Poydras Street, New Orleans
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
cornflake-fried, brioche bun, dill pickle slaw, aged hot sauce, garlic aioli
SANDWICHES
Ruby Slipper Cafe
2802 Magazine St., New Orleans
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Fried chicken topped with cheddar cheese, dressed with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles and mayonnaise on a Brioche bun, served with choice of side
** Try it Sweet Heat Style - fried chicken tossed in a Mike's Hot Honey glaze, no cheese**
Ruby Slipper Cafe
2001 Burgundy St, New Orleans
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Fried chicken topped with cheddar cheese, dressed with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles and mayonnaise on a Brioche bun, served with choice of side
** Try it Sweet Heat Style - fried chicken tossed in a Mike's Hot Honey glaze, no cheese**
SANDWICHES
Ruby Slipper Cafe
200 Magazine St, New Orleans
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Fried chicken topped with cheddar cheese, dressed with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles and mayonnaise on a Brioche bun, served with choice of side
** Try it Sweet Heat Style - fried chicken tossed in a Mike's Hot Honey glaze, no cheese**
Johnny Sánchez
930 Poydras St, New Orleans
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
jalapeno ranch slaw, served with adobo spice fries
HAMBURGERS
Picnic Provisions & Whiskey
741 State Street, New Orleans
|Famous HOT Fried Chicken Sandwich
all-natural dark meat, mirliton dill pickles, & lemony miso mayo
Shaya Restaurant
4213 Magazine St, New Orleans
|Chicken Schnitzel Sandwich, To-Go
|$17.50
crispy chicken breast, harissa mayonnaise, cucumber pickle, Brioche
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • TACOS • GRILL
Clesi's Seafood Restaurant & Catering
4323 Bienville St, New Orleans
|Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Grilled or fried chicken breast dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and your choice of sauce
Lengua Madre
1245 Constance Street, New Orleans
|Chicken Sandwich
|$7.00
The Coquette Classic. Fried chicken thigh on a Martin's Potato roll with turnip ravigote, special sauce and napa cabbage.
Pagoda Cafe
1430 North Dorgenois St., New Orleans
|Curried Chicken Sandwich
|$9.50
Roasted chicken thighs, curry seasoned and shredded, mixed with sour cream and mayo into a salad with red grapes, red onions, and toasted almonds. Served on Dong Phoung French bread with greens.
Batture Bites & Brew
503 Causeway Blvd, Jefferson
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$12.95
Chicken salad dressed with romaine, mayonnaise, and whole grain mustard on toasted croissant
Acorn Cafe
15 Henry Thomas Drive, New Orleans
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
fried chicken tenders, crystal honey hot sauce, house made pickles on a hawaiian roll
Served with potato chips
Luke Restaurant
333 Saint Charles Ave, New Orleans
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
pickled green tomato & jalapeno bacon marmalade with French fries
