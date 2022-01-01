Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in New Orleans

New Orleans restaurants
New Orleans restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Capulet image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Capulet

3014 Dauphine St, New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (49 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich (GF)$13.00
Fried chicken thigh, house pickles, cabbage, spicy dill ranch (contains dairy) on sesame bun
More about Capulet
French Truck Coffee image

SANDWICHES

French Truck Coffee

4536 Dryades St, NEW ORLEANS

Avg 4.5 (660 reviews)
Takeout
Pesto Chicken Sandwich$11.00
A bit of the Mediterranean-baked chicken, almond pesto, brie, roasted red pepper, arugula
More about French Truck Coffee
Item pic

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS

Blue Oak BBQ

900 N Carrollton St, New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (209 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Sandwich$13.16
Smoked chicken salad, lettuce, fried green tomato, & pickled red onions served on toasted white bread.
Pulled Chicken Sandwich$12.25
Pulled chicken leg and thigh, slaw, onions, pickles, & house bbq sauce served on a bun.
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$12.70
Fried chicken thigh, sweet and spicy glaze, pickles & white bbq sauce served on a bun.
More about Blue Oak BBQ
New Orleans Hamburger & Seafood Company - Elmwood image

 

New Orleans Hamburger & Seafood Company - Elmwood

1005 S. Clearview Parkway, Jefferson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$13.99
More about New Orleans Hamburger & Seafood Company - Elmwood
Chicken Sandwich image

FALAFEL

1000 Figs

3141 Ponce De Leon St #1, New Orleans

Avg 4.8 (1337 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Buttermilk marinated spiced chicken, cucumber, pickled vegetables, sumac whipped feta, and zhoug, in a pita
More about 1000 Figs
Willa Jean image

BBQ

Willa Jean

611 O'Keefe Ave, New Orleans

Avg 4.3 (3509 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
pickles + lettuce + wj sauce on hawaiian roll
More about Willa Jean
Fried Chicken Sandwich image

SANDWICHES

Ruby Slipper Cafe

204 Decatur St, New Orleans

Avg 4.3 (1087 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Fried chicken topped with cheddar cheese, dressed with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles and mayonnaise on a Brioche bun, served with choice of side
** Try it Sweet Heat Style - fried chicken tossed in a Mike's Hot Honey glaze, no cheese**
More about Ruby Slipper Cafe
Item pic

 

Ruby Slipper Café

315 S Broad St, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.50
Fried chicken topped with cheddar cheese, dressed with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles and mayonnaise on a Brioche bun, served with choice of side
** Try it Sweet Heat Style - fried chicken tossed in a Mike's Hot Honey glaze instead of cheddar cheese**
More about Ruby Slipper Café
Fried Chicken Sandwich image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Company Burger

4600 Freret St ste.a, New Orleans

Avg 4.3 (1570 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$11.00
All natural chicken breast, shaved cabbage, mayo, and bread & butter pickles.
More about The Company Burger
French Truck Coffee image

 

French Truck Coffee

650 Poydras St Suite 102, NEW ORLEANS

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pesto Chicken Sandwich$11.00
A bit of the Mediterranean-baked chicken, almond pesto, brie, roasted red pepper, arugula
More about French Truck Coffee
Chicken Sandwich image

FRENCH FRIES

Sylvain

625 Chartres St, New Orleans

Avg 4.4 (3290 reviews)
Delivery
Chicken Sandwich$17.00
House Hot Sauce, Dill Pickles, Fries
More about Sylvain
French Truck Coffee image

 

French Truck Coffee

420 N Scott, New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (42 reviews)
Takeout
Pesto Chicken Sandwich$11.00
A bit of the Mediterranean-baked chicken, almond pesto, brie, roasted red pepper, arugula
More about French Truck Coffee
East of Italy image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

East of Italy

6600 Franklin Ave, New Orleans

Avg 4.2 (348 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$10.95
More about East of Italy
Chicken Sandwich image

FISH AND CHIPS • GRILL

Rum and the Lash

4801 Bienville St., New Orleans

Avg 4.4 (49 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Sandwich$9.00
Marinated Chicken Breast on a Sesame Seed Bun. Dressed with Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, and Pickles on the side. Served with a Side of our Spicy Mayo.
More about Rum and the Lash
Southern Chicken Sandwich image

GRILL

Betty’s Bar & Bistro

700 Burgundy St, New Orleans

Avg 5 (18 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Southern Chicken Sandwich$13.00
garlic mayo, lettuce, and house pickles
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$14.00
breaded chicken with our house marinara topped with parmesan
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.00
garlic mayo, lettuce, and tomato
More about Betty’s Bar & Bistro
Item pic

 

Copper Vine

1009 Poydras Street, New Orleans

Avg 4.6 (1645 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
cornflake-fried, brioche bun, dill pickle slaw, aged hot sauce, garlic aioli
More about Copper Vine
Fried Chicken Sandwich image

SANDWICHES

Ruby Slipper Cafe

2802 Magazine St., New Orleans

Avg 4.3 (1087 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Fried chicken topped with cheddar cheese, dressed with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles and mayonnaise on a Brioche bun, served with choice of side
** Try it Sweet Heat Style - fried chicken tossed in a Mike's Hot Honey glaze, no cheese**
More about Ruby Slipper Cafe
Fried Chicken Sandwich image

 

Ruby Slipper Cafe

2001 Burgundy St, New Orleans

Avg 4.2 (1918 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Fried chicken topped with cheddar cheese, dressed with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles and mayonnaise on a Brioche bun, served with choice of side
** Try it Sweet Heat Style - fried chicken tossed in a Mike's Hot Honey glaze, no cheese**
More about Ruby Slipper Cafe
Fried Chicken Sandwich image

SANDWICHES

Ruby Slipper Cafe

200 Magazine St, New Orleans

Avg 4.3 (1087 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Fried chicken topped with cheddar cheese, dressed with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles and mayonnaise on a Brioche bun, served with choice of side
** Try it Sweet Heat Style - fried chicken tossed in a Mike's Hot Honey glaze, no cheese**
More about Ruby Slipper Cafe
Crispy Chicken Sandwich image

 

Johnny Sánchez

930 Poydras St, New Orleans

Avg 4.2 (1793 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$16.00
jalapeno ranch slaw, served with adobo spice fries
More about Johnny Sánchez
Item pic

HAMBURGERS

Picnic Provisions & Whiskey

741 State Street, New Orleans

Avg 3.9 (274 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Famous HOT Fried Chicken Sandwich
all-natural dark meat, mirliton dill pickles, & lemony miso mayo
More about Picnic Provisions & Whiskey
Item pic

 

Shaya Restaurant

4213 Magazine St, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Schnitzel Sandwich, To-Go$17.50
crispy chicken breast, harissa mayonnaise, cucumber pickle, Brioche
More about Shaya Restaurant
NOLA Caye image

TACOS

NOLA Caye

898 Baronne Street, New Orleans

Avg 5 (697 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$15.00
More about NOLA Caye
Clesi's Seafood Restaurant & Catering image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • TACOS • GRILL

Clesi's Seafood Restaurant & Catering

4323 Bienville St, New Orleans

Avg 4.4 (1236 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Grilled or fried chicken breast dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and your choice of sauce
More about Clesi's Seafood Restaurant & Catering
Chicken Sandwich image

 

Lengua Madre

1245 Constance Street, New Orleans

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich$7.00
The Coquette Classic. Fried chicken thigh on a Martin's Potato roll with turnip ravigote, special sauce and napa cabbage.
More about Lengua Madre
Pagoda Cafe image

 

Pagoda Cafe

1430 North Dorgenois St., New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Curried Chicken Sandwich$9.50
Roasted chicken thighs, curry seasoned and shredded, mixed with sour cream and mayo into a salad with red grapes, red onions, and toasted almonds. Served on Dong Phoung French bread with greens.
More about Pagoda Cafe
Batture Bites & Brew image

 

Batture Bites & Brew

503 Causeway Blvd, Jefferson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.95
Chicken salad dressed with romaine, mayonnaise, and whole grain mustard on toasted croissant
More about Batture Bites & Brew
Item pic

 

Acorn Cafe

15 Henry Thomas Drive, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$11.00
fried chicken tenders, crystal honey hot sauce, house made pickles on a hawaiian roll
Served with potato chips
More about Acorn Cafe
Luke Restaurant image

 

Luke Restaurant

333 Saint Charles Ave, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken Sandwich$17.00
pickled green tomato & jalapeno bacon marmalade with French fries
More about Luke Restaurant
New Orleans Hamburger & Seafood Company - East NO image

 

New Orleans Hamburger & Seafood Company - East NO

12000 E I-10 Service Road, New Orleans

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$13.99
More about New Orleans Hamburger & Seafood Company - East NO

