Chicken tenders in New Orleans

New Orleans restaurants
New Orleans restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Mahony's Po-Boys & Seafood image

 

Mahony's Po-Boys & Seafood

3454 Magazine Street, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hoppin' Chicken Strips$10.95
More about Mahony's Po-Boys & Seafood
New Orleans Hamburger & Seafood Company - Elmwood image

 

New Orleans Hamburger & Seafood Company - Elmwood

1005 S. Clearview Parkway, Jefferson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Chicken Tenders$6.99
Chicken Tenders$9.99
Chicken Tender Club$12.99
Chicken Tenders, Bacon, Carrots, Tomatoes, Avocado, Honey Mustard
More about New Orleans Hamburger & Seafood Company - Elmwood
Lucy's Retired Surfers Bar and Restaurant image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Lucy's Retired Surfers Bar and Restaurant

701 Tchoupitoulas St, New Orleans

Avg 3.7 (611 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tender Boat$10.95
Five chicken tenders served with french fries and your choice of dipping sauce. Choose from bbq, chipotle ranch, or creole honey mustard.
More about Lucy's Retired Surfers Bar and Restaurant
Daisy Dukes Cafe image

 

Daisy Dukes Cafe

308 St. Charles Ave., New Orleans

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Finger Basket$11.95
More about Daisy Dukes Cafe
Item pic

 

Mid City Pizza - Uptown

6307 S Miro St., New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Tenders$6.99
*While we try to stay consistent with our products please note that some items may vary in description, due to availability of product from local vendors and distributors. We appreciate your patience in this matter.
More about Mid City Pizza - Uptown
Parran's Poboys Uptown image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Parran's Poboys Uptown

4920 Prytania St, New Orleans

Avg 4.3 (210 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Red Beans & Fried Chicken Tenders$12.95
Slow Cooked Red Beans - A Classic New Orleans Dish Served with Fried Chicken Breast Tenders Over Rice
More about Parran's Poboys Uptown
Betty’s Bar & Bistro image

GRILL

Betty’s Bar & Bistro

700 Burgundy St, New Orleans

Avg 5 (18 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Fingers$14.00
fries, slaw, and bistro sauce
More about Betty’s Bar & Bistro
Copper Vine image

 

Copper Vine

1009 Poydras Street, New Orleans

Avg 4.6 (1645 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Tenders$6.00
More about Copper Vine
Daisy Dukes image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Daisy Dukes

121 Chartres St, New Orleans

Avg 4.2 (4515 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Finger Basket$12.95
Served with Cajun fries & biscuit.
More about Daisy Dukes
49754fd0-3ef8-4939-bb81-00c268973558 image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bruno's Tavern

7538 Maple Street, New Orleans

Avg 4.1 (811 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Finger Basket$13.00
More about Bruno's Tavern
Item pic

 

Daisy Maes Poydras

920 Poydras St, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Fingers Basket (4)$12.95
Served w/ a biscuit and your choice fries, onion rings or potato salad.
Chicken Tenders [4] and Waffle$15.95
More about Daisy Maes Poydras
NOLA Caye image

TACOS

NOLA Caye

898 Baronne Street, New Orleans

Avg 5 (697 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
KID Chicken Fingers$10.00
More about NOLA Caye
Port Orleans Brewing Co. image

 

Port Orleans Brewing Co.

4124 Tchoupitoulas St, New Orleans

Avg 4.8 (599 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Tenders & Fries$9.00
chicken tenders, fries
More about Port Orleans Brewing Co.
The Camellia Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Camellia Grill

626 S. Carrollton Ave, New Orleans

Avg 4.3 (2370 reviews)
Takeout
3 Chicken Strips$6.99
Chicken Strips$6.99
More about The Camellia Grill
Item pic

 

Acorn Cafe

15 Henry Thomas Drive, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CHICKEN TENDERS$45.00
25 fried chicken tenders with honey mustard for dipping
Chicken Tender Package$175.00
50 chicken tenders with honey mustard, chip tray with french onion dip, assorted fruit tray, vegetable tray with ranch, and 20 honest kids juice boxes
6 Chicken Tenders$12.00
Grilled or fried, Served with choice of potato chips or fruit cup
More about Acorn Cafe
Mid City Pizza image

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Mid City Pizza

4400 Banks St., New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (1088 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Tenders$10.00
Golden, crispy-fried chicken tenders served with a choice of dipping sauce.
More about Mid City Pizza
Chicken Fingers Basket image

 

Cooter Browns Tavern & Oyster Bar

509 South Carrollton Avenue, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fingers Basket$10.00
Buttermilk battered chicken strips served with a side of french fries. Honey Mustard sauce for dipping on the side.
More about Cooter Browns Tavern & Oyster Bar
New Orleans Hamburger & Seafood Company - East NO image

 

New Orleans Hamburger & Seafood Company - East NO

12000 E I-10 Service Road, New Orleans

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Chicken Tenders$6.99
Chicken Tenders$9.99
Chicken Tender Club$12.99
Chicken Tenders, Bacon, Carrots, Tomatoes, Avocado, Honey Mustard
More about New Orleans Hamburger & Seafood Company - East NO

