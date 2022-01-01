Chicken tenders in New Orleans
New Orleans restaurants that serve chicken tenders
More about Mahony's Po-Boys & Seafood
Mahony's Po-Boys & Seafood
3454 Magazine Street, New Orleans
|Hoppin' Chicken Strips
|$10.95
More about New Orleans Hamburger & Seafood Company - Elmwood
New Orleans Hamburger & Seafood Company - Elmwood
1005 S. Clearview Parkway, Jefferson
|Kids Chicken Tenders
|$6.99
|Chicken Tenders
|$9.99
|Chicken Tender Club
|$12.99
Chicken Tenders, Bacon, Carrots, Tomatoes, Avocado, Honey Mustard
More about Lucy's Retired Surfers Bar and Restaurant
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Lucy's Retired Surfers Bar and Restaurant
701 Tchoupitoulas St, New Orleans
|Chicken Tender Boat
|$10.95
Five chicken tenders served with french fries and your choice of dipping sauce. Choose from bbq, chipotle ranch, or creole honey mustard.
More about Daisy Dukes Cafe
Daisy Dukes Cafe
308 St. Charles Ave., New Orleans
|Chicken Finger Basket
|$11.95
More about Mid City Pizza - Uptown
Mid City Pizza - Uptown
6307 S Miro St., New Orleans
|Chicken Tenders
|$6.99
*While we try to stay consistent with our products please note that some items may vary in description, due to availability of product from local vendors and distributors. We appreciate your patience in this matter.
More about Parran's Poboys Uptown
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Parran's Poboys Uptown
4920 Prytania St, New Orleans
|Red Beans & Fried Chicken Tenders
|$12.95
Slow Cooked Red Beans - A Classic New Orleans Dish Served with Fried Chicken Breast Tenders Over Rice
More about Betty’s Bar & Bistro
GRILL
Betty’s Bar & Bistro
700 Burgundy St, New Orleans
|Chicken Fingers
|$14.00
fries, slaw, and bistro sauce
More about Daisy Dukes
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Daisy Dukes
121 Chartres St, New Orleans
|Chicken Finger Basket
|$12.95
Served with Cajun fries & biscuit.
More about Bruno's Tavern
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bruno's Tavern
7538 Maple Street, New Orleans
|Chicken Finger Basket
|$13.00
More about Daisy Maes Poydras
Daisy Maes Poydras
920 Poydras St, New Orleans
|Chicken Fingers Basket (4)
|$12.95
Served w/ a biscuit and your choice fries, onion rings or potato salad.
|Chicken Tenders [4] and Waffle
|$15.95
More about Port Orleans Brewing Co.
Port Orleans Brewing Co.
4124 Tchoupitoulas St, New Orleans
|Chicken Tenders & Fries
|$9.00
chicken tenders, fries
More about The Camellia Grill
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Camellia Grill
626 S. Carrollton Ave, New Orleans
|3 Chicken Strips
|$6.99
|Chicken Strips
|$6.99
More about Acorn Cafe
Acorn Cafe
15 Henry Thomas Drive, New Orleans
|CHICKEN TENDERS
|$45.00
25 fried chicken tenders with honey mustard for dipping
|Chicken Tender Package
|$175.00
50 chicken tenders with honey mustard, chip tray with french onion dip, assorted fruit tray, vegetable tray with ranch, and 20 honest kids juice boxes
|6 Chicken Tenders
|$12.00
Grilled or fried, Served with choice of potato chips or fruit cup
More about Mid City Pizza
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Mid City Pizza
4400 Banks St., New Orleans
|Chicken Tenders
|$10.00
Golden, crispy-fried chicken tenders served with a choice of dipping sauce.
More about Cooter Browns Tavern & Oyster Bar
Cooter Browns Tavern & Oyster Bar
509 South Carrollton Avenue, New Orleans
|Chicken Fingers Basket
|$10.00
Buttermilk battered chicken strips served with a side of french fries. Honey Mustard sauce for dipping on the side.