Chili in New Orleans

New Orleans restaurants
Toast

New Orleans restaurants that serve chili

Café Reconcile image

 

Café Reconcile

1631 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chili Glazed Salmon$15.00
Grilled, sesame seeds. Your choice of two sides.
More about Café Reconcile
Consumer pic

 

The Well Cafe at Spyre

1772 Prytania St, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Let's Chili$9.50
Bean and lentil chili with bone broth and corn. Garnished with cilantro sauce, tortilla crisps, and avocado. Avocado served from 7-2 Monday-Friday only.
Let's Chili$9.50
Bean and lentil chili with bone broth and corn. Garnished with pickled red onions, cilantro sauce, tortilla crisps.
Chili Sunrise$8.00
One cup bean and lentil chili. Served with pickled red onions, cilantro, one sunny side up egg, and a crispy corn tortilla.
More about The Well Cafe at Spyre
SukhoThai New Orleans image

 

SukhoThai New Orleans

4519 Magazine St, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fresh Thai Chili Side$0.85
Dry Chili Flakes
Chili Garlic
More about SukhoThai New Orleans
Chili Glazed Shrimp image

 

The Rum House Caribbean Taqueria

3128 Magazine Street, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chili Glazed Shrimp$4.95
Fried shrimp, roasted poblano & red pepper relish, and a rum chili glaze
More about The Rum House Caribbean Taqueria
Peche image

 

Peche

800 Magazine St, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried brussels sprouts w/ chili vinegar$8.00
Deep fried and tossed with chili vinegar, red onion and parsley.
More about Peche
Item pic

 

Butcher

930 Tchoupitoulas St B, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
*Black-Eyed Pea Chili$7.00
Housemade beef & pork black-eyed pea chili.
More about Butcher
Espiritu image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Espiritu

520 Capdeville St, New Orleans

Avg 4.9 (40 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pork Chili Verde Torta$13.00
More about Espiritu
Main pic

 

Marjie's Grill

320 S. Broad St., New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chili Butter Jumbo Shrimp$20.00
peel & eat sweet Gulf beauties grilled over glowing coals; tossed with lemongrass sambal butter, herbs & lime
More about Marjie's Grill
Green Chili Queso & Chips image

 

Port Orleans Brewing Co.

4124 Tchoupitoulas St, New Orleans

Avg 4.8 (599 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Green Chili Queso & Chips$4.00
More about Port Orleans Brewing Co.
SukhoThai New Orleans image

 

SukhoThai New Orleans

2200 Royal St, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Side Chili-Lime Dressing
Dry Chili Flakes
Chili Garlic/Sambal
More about SukhoThai New Orleans
ATCHAFALAYA image

 

ATCHAFALAYA

901 Louisiana Ave, New Orleans

Avg 4.7 (8433 reviews)
Takeout
CHILI-RUBBED 140Z BERKSHIRE PORK CHOP$32.00
hominy, pozole broth, pickled red onion, pepitas, cotija
More about ATCHAFALAYA
"The Better Business" Sweet Chili Chicken Bites image

 

The Business Bar

4525 Freret Street Suite 107, New Orleans

Avg 4.1 (68 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
"The Better Business" Sweet Chili Chicken Bites$15.00
Fried or Grilled Chicken Breast Bites drizzled with Sweet Chili Sauce & Served with a Side of Seasoned Fries
More about The Business Bar
Restaurant banner

BAGELS

Leo's Bread

2438 Bell Street, New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (11 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Avocado, Carrot, Chili Sandwich$9.00
Veggie Bagel Sandwich : Avocado, Carrots, Herbs, Chili Crunch$9.00
More about Leo's Bread

