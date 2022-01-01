Chili in New Orleans
New Orleans restaurants that serve chili
More about Café Reconcile
Café Reconcile
1631 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., New Orleans
|Chili Glazed Salmon
|$15.00
Grilled, sesame seeds. Your choice of two sides.
More about The Well Cafe at Spyre
The Well Cafe at Spyre
1772 Prytania St, New Orleans
|Let's Chili
|$9.50
Bean and lentil chili with bone broth and corn. Garnished with cilantro sauce, tortilla crisps, and avocado. Avocado served from 7-2 Monday-Friday only.
|Chili Sunrise
|$8.00
One cup bean and lentil chili. Served with pickled red onions, cilantro, one sunny side up egg, and a crispy corn tortilla.
More about SukhoThai New Orleans
SukhoThai New Orleans
4519 Magazine St, New Orleans
|Fresh Thai Chili Side
|$0.85
|Dry Chili Flakes
|Chili Garlic
More about The Rum House Caribbean Taqueria
The Rum House Caribbean Taqueria
3128 Magazine Street, New Orleans
|Chili Glazed Shrimp
|$4.95
Fried shrimp, roasted poblano & red pepper relish, and a rum chili glaze
More about Peche
Peche
800 Magazine St, New Orleans
|Fried brussels sprouts w/ chili vinegar
|$8.00
Deep fried and tossed with chili vinegar, red onion and parsley.
More about Butcher
Butcher
930 Tchoupitoulas St B, New Orleans
|*Black-Eyed Pea Chili
|$7.00
Housemade beef & pork black-eyed pea chili.
More about Espiritu
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Espiritu
520 Capdeville St, New Orleans
|Pork Chili Verde Torta
|$13.00
More about Marjie's Grill
Marjie's Grill
320 S. Broad St., New Orleans
|Chili Butter Jumbo Shrimp
|$20.00
peel & eat sweet Gulf beauties grilled over glowing coals; tossed with lemongrass sambal butter, herbs & lime
More about Port Orleans Brewing Co.
Port Orleans Brewing Co.
4124 Tchoupitoulas St, New Orleans
|Green Chili Queso & Chips
|$4.00
More about SukhoThai New Orleans
SukhoThai New Orleans
2200 Royal St, New Orleans
|Side Chili-Lime Dressing
|Dry Chili Flakes
|Chili Garlic/Sambal
More about ATCHAFALAYA
ATCHAFALAYA
901 Louisiana Ave, New Orleans
|CHILI-RUBBED 140Z BERKSHIRE PORK CHOP
|$32.00
hominy, pozole broth, pickled red onion, pepitas, cotija
More about The Business Bar
The Business Bar
4525 Freret Street Suite 107, New Orleans
|"The Better Business" Sweet Chili Chicken Bites
|$15.00
Fried or Grilled Chicken Breast Bites drizzled with Sweet Chili Sauce & Served with a Side of Seasoned Fries