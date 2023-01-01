Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate chip cookies in New Orleans

Go
New Orleans restaurants
Toast

New Orleans restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies

Item pic

 

French Truck Coffee- 1200 Magazine St

1200 Magazine St, NEW ORLEANS

Avg 4.6 (1011 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.50
More about French Truck Coffee- 1200 Magazine St
Item pic

SANDWICHES

French Truck Coffee- Dryades

4536 Dryades St, NEW ORLEANS

Avg 4.5 (660 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.50
More about French Truck Coffee- Dryades
Satsuma image

 

Satsuma - 7901 Maple Street

7901 Maple St, New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (1051 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.75
More about Satsuma - 7901 Maple Street
Item pic

BBQ

Willa Jean

611 O'Keefe Ave, New Orleans

Avg 4.3 (3509 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
WJ Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
More about Willa Jean
Banner pic

 

Kitchen+Bar - New Orleans - Drury Plaza #004

820 Poydras Street, New Orleans

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie & Ice Cream$7.00
Baked-to-order Chocolate Chip Cookie served with Vanilla Bean Ice Cream and Chocolate Sauce
More about Kitchen+Bar - New Orleans - Drury Plaza #004
Item pic

 

French Truck Coffee- Poydras

650 Poydras St Suite 102, NEW ORLEANS

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.50
More about French Truck Coffee- Poydras
Item pic

 

MCP Uptown

6307 S Miro St., New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough$7.08
More about MCP Uptown
Item pic

 

Butcher

930 Tchoupitoulas St B, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
*Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.50
More about Butcher
Banner pic

 

The Commissary - Market

634 Orange Street, Suite C, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chip Cookies Tray$20.00
Sold by the dozen.
More about The Commissary - Market
Item pic

 

French Truck Coffee- French Quarter

217 Chartres St, NEW ORLEANS

Avg 5 (1 review)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.50
More about French Truck Coffee- French Quarter
Item pic

 

French Truck Coffee- 2917 Magazine St

2917 Magazine St Suite 104, New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (208 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.50
More about French Truck Coffee- 2917 Magazine St
Chocolate Chip Cookies image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

La Boulangerie

4600 Magazine St, New Orleans

Avg 4.7 (604 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chip Cookies$3.00
More about La Boulangerie
Item pic

 

Acorn Cafe

15 Henry Thomas Drive, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
More about Acorn Cafe
Restaurant banner

BAGELS

Leo's Bread

2438 Bell Street, New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (11 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Polenta Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.75
More about Leo's Bread

