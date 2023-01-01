Chocolate chip cookies in New Orleans
New Orleans restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies
French Truck Coffee- 1200 Magazine St
1200 Magazine St, NEW ORLEANS
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.50
French Truck Coffee- Dryades
4536 Dryades St, NEW ORLEANS
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.50
Satsuma - 7901 Maple Street
7901 Maple St, New Orleans
|Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.75
Willa Jean
611 O'Keefe Ave, New Orleans
|Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.00
|WJ Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.00
Kitchen+Bar - New Orleans - Drury Plaza #004
820 Poydras Street, New Orleans
|Chocolate Chip Cookie & Ice Cream
|$7.00
Baked-to-order Chocolate Chip Cookie served with Vanilla Bean Ice Cream and Chocolate Sauce
French Truck Coffee- Poydras
650 Poydras St Suite 102, NEW ORLEANS
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.50
The Commissary - Market
634 Orange Street, Suite C, New Orleans
|Chocolate Chip Cookies Tray
|$20.00
Sold by the dozen.
French Truck Coffee- French Quarter
217 Chartres St, NEW ORLEANS
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.50
French Truck Coffee- 2917 Magazine St
2917 Magazine St Suite 104, New Orleans
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.50
La Boulangerie
4600 Magazine St, New Orleans
|Chocolate Chip Cookies
|$3.00