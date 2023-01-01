Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate croissants in New Orleans

Go
New Orleans restaurants
Toast

New Orleans restaurants that serve chocolate croissants

Item pic

 

French Truck Coffee- 1200 Magazine St

1200 Magazine St, NEW ORLEANS

Avg 4.6 (1011 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Croissant$5.25
More about French Truck Coffee- 1200 Magazine St
Consumer pic

 

Ironworks Coffee & Crepes

315 Girod Street, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Croissant$4.00
More about Ironworks Coffee & Crepes
Item pic

 

French Truck Coffee - Canal Street

700 Canal St, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Croissant$5.25
More about French Truck Coffee - Canal Street
Item pic

 

French Truck Coffee- French Quarter

217 Chartres St, NEW ORLEANS

Avg 5 (1 review)
Takeout
Chocolate Croissant$5.25
More about French Truck Coffee- French Quarter
Chocolate Croissant image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

La Boulangerie

4600 Magazine St, New Orleans

Avg 4.7 (604 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Croissant$5.50
Chocolate Almond Croissant$6.50
More about La Boulangerie
Mojo Coffee House image

SANDWICHES

Mojo Coffee House - Freret

4700 Freret St, New Orleans, New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (601 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Croissant$3.25
More about Mojo Coffee House - Freret
Item pic

 

French Truck Coffee- Poydras

650 Poydras St Suite 102, NEW ORLEANS

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Croissant$5.25
More about French Truck Coffee- Poydras
Item pic

 

French Truck Coffee- 2917 Magazine St

2917 Magazine St Suite 104, New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (208 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Croissant$5.25
More about French Truck Coffee- 2917 Magazine St
Item pic

 

French Truck Coffee- N Scott St

420 N Scott, New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (42 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Croissant$5.25
More about French Truck Coffee- N Scott St
Item pic

SANDWICHES

French Truck Coffee- Dryades

4536 Dryades St, NEW ORLEANS

Avg 4.5 (660 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Croissant$5.25
More about French Truck Coffee- Dryades
Restaurant banner

BAGELS

Leo's Bread

2438 Bell Street, New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (11 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Croissant$4.00
More about Leo's Bread

Browse other tasty dishes in New Orleans

Shrimp Salad

Salmon

Papaya Salad

Steak Salad

Rangoon

Jambalaya

Shrimp Rolls

Wontons

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within New Orleans to explore

Central Business District

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Warehouse District

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

French Quarter

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Mid-City

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Lower Garden District

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Marigny

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

East Riverside

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Irish Channel

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Freret

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near New Orleans to explore

Metairie

Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)

Mandeville

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Covington

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Slidell

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

Gretna

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Kenner

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Chalmette

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Harvey

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Marrero

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hammond

Avg 4.7 (23 restaurants)

Gulfport

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Houma

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Baton Rouge

Avg 4.4 (182 restaurants)

Hattiesburg

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Mobile

Avg 4.5 (93 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (505 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (332 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (276 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (164 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (191 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1068 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston