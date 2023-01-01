Chocolate croissants in New Orleans
New Orleans restaurants that serve chocolate croissants
More about French Truck Coffee- 1200 Magazine St
French Truck Coffee- 1200 Magazine St
1200 Magazine St, NEW ORLEANS
|Chocolate Croissant
|$5.25
More about Ironworks Coffee & Crepes
Ironworks Coffee & Crepes
315 Girod Street, New Orleans
|Chocolate Croissant
|$4.00
More about French Truck Coffee - Canal Street
French Truck Coffee - Canal Street
700 Canal St, New Orleans
|Chocolate Croissant
|$5.25
More about French Truck Coffee- French Quarter
French Truck Coffee- French Quarter
217 Chartres St, NEW ORLEANS
|Chocolate Croissant
|$5.25
More about La Boulangerie
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
La Boulangerie
4600 Magazine St, New Orleans
|Chocolate Croissant
|$5.50
|Chocolate Almond Croissant
|$6.50
More about Mojo Coffee House - Freret
SANDWICHES
Mojo Coffee House - Freret
4700 Freret St, New Orleans, New Orleans
|Chocolate Croissant
|$3.25
More about French Truck Coffee- Poydras
French Truck Coffee- Poydras
650 Poydras St Suite 102, NEW ORLEANS
|Chocolate Croissant
|$5.25
More about French Truck Coffee- 2917 Magazine St
French Truck Coffee- 2917 Magazine St
2917 Magazine St Suite 104, New Orleans
|Chocolate Croissant
|$5.25
More about French Truck Coffee- N Scott St
French Truck Coffee- N Scott St
420 N Scott, New Orleans
|Chocolate Croissant
|$5.25
More about French Truck Coffee- Dryades
SANDWICHES
French Truck Coffee- Dryades
4536 Dryades St, NEW ORLEANS
|Chocolate Croissant
|$5.25