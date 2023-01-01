Chocolate lava cake in New Orleans
New Orleans restaurants that serve chocolate lava cake
G's Pizza - Midcity
4840 Bienville St, New Orleans
|Chocolate Lava Cake
|$9.00
Kitchen+Bar - New Orleans - Drury Plaza #004
820 Poydras Street, New Orleans
|Molten Chocolate Lava Cake
|$9.00
Chocolate Lava Cake served with Vanilla Bean Ice Cream
SukhoThai - Magazine - - Please do not arrive earlier than your originally quoted time, if your food it ready beforehand we will call you.
4519 Magazine St, New Orleans
|Chocolate Lava Cake
|$7.95
Warm dark chocolate ganache cake served over Hershey’s chocolate syrup with a mix of fresh berries.