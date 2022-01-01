Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in New Orleans

New Orleans restaurants
Toast

New Orleans restaurants that serve cobb salad

Good Bird image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Good Bird - New Orleans

5041 Freret Street, New Orleans

Avg 4.4 (215 reviews)
Takeout
Southwest Cobb Salad$11.00
More about Good Bird - New Orleans
Main pic

 

The Commissary - Kitchen

634 Orange Street, Suite A, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cobb Salad$13.00
More about The Commissary - Kitchen
Batture Bites & Brew image

 

Batture Bites & Brew

503 Causeway Blvd, Jefferson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chopped Cobb Salad$14.95
Romaine, blue cheese, hard-boiled egg, cherry tomatoes, bacon, avocado served with a creamy vinaigrette (green goddess)
More about Batture Bites & Brew
Morrow's image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

MORROW'S - 2438 St Claude Ave

2438 Saint Claude Avenue, New Orleans

Avg 4.2 (2561 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
COBB SALAD$15.00
Grilled chicken, tomatoes, avocado, bacon and smoked gouda atop a bed of mixed greens
More about MORROW'S - 2438 St Claude Ave
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

La Boulangerie

4600 Magazine St, New Orleans

Avg 4.7 (604 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cobb Salad$14.00
Romaine, blue cheese, hard boiled egg, cherry tomato, bacon, avocado served with a creamy vinaigrette (Green Goddess)
More about La Boulangerie
440f39d0-8c34-4790-8b5a-39bac2da4001 image

 

Acorn Cafe

15 Henry Thomas Drive, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cobb Salad$14.50
grilled chicken, romaine, cherry tomatoes, hard boiled eggs, bacon, blue cheese, avocado, shallot vinaigrette
More about Acorn Cafe

