Cobb salad in New Orleans
New Orleans restaurants that serve cobb salad
More about Good Bird - New Orleans
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Good Bird - New Orleans
5041 Freret Street, New Orleans
|Southwest Cobb Salad
|$11.00
More about The Commissary - Kitchen
The Commissary - Kitchen
634 Orange Street, Suite A, New Orleans
|Cobb Salad
|$13.00
More about Batture Bites & Brew
Batture Bites & Brew
503 Causeway Blvd, Jefferson
|Chopped Cobb Salad
|$14.95
Romaine, blue cheese, hard-boiled egg, cherry tomatoes, bacon, avocado served with a creamy vinaigrette (green goddess)
More about MORROW'S - 2438 St Claude Ave
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
MORROW'S - 2438 St Claude Ave
2438 Saint Claude Avenue, New Orleans
|COBB SALAD
|$15.00
Grilled chicken, tomatoes, avocado, bacon and smoked gouda atop a bed of mixed greens
More about La Boulangerie
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
La Boulangerie
4600 Magazine St, New Orleans
|Cobb Salad
|$14.00
Romaine, blue cheese, hard boiled egg, cherry tomato, bacon, avocado served with a creamy vinaigrette (Green Goddess)