Cookies in New Orleans

New Orleans restaurants
Toast

New Orleans restaurants that serve cookies

Item pic

 

French Truck Coffee

1200 Magazine St, NEW ORLEANS

Avg 4.6 (1011 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.50
More about French Truck Coffee
Item pic

SANDWICHES

French Truck Coffee

4536 Dryades St, NEW ORLEANS

Avg 4.5 (660 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.50
More about French Truck Coffee
Item pic

FALAFEL

1000 Figs

3141 Ponce De Leon St #1, New Orleans

Avg 4.8 (1337 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Odi's Butter Cookies$7.00
More about 1000 Figs
Item pic

 

Lit Pizza

5161 Citrus Blvd., Elmwood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Chunk Cookie$2.25
Extra Large Chocolate Chunk Cookie!
More about Lit Pizza
Satsuma image

 

Satsuma

7901 Maple St, New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (1051 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.75
More about Satsuma
Twisted Waffles-New Orleans image

 

Twisted Waffles-New Orleans

725 Howard Avenue, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cookie Monster Waffle$7.75
A blue waffle, wow! Oreo Belgian waffle topped with confectioners' sugar, Oreos and whipped cream, drizzled in chocolate.
More about Twisted Waffles-New Orleans
Willa Jean image

BBQ

Willa Jean

611 O'Keefe Ave, New Orleans

Avg 4.3 (3509 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cookies + Milk$9.00
3 chocolate chip cookies + vanilla milk
More about Willa Jean
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

City Greens

909 Poydras St, New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (381 reviews)
Takeout
Salted Chocolate Chunk Cookies$2.50
More about City Greens
The Company Burger image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Company Burger

4600 Freret St ste.a, New Orleans

Avg 4.3 (1570 reviews)
Takeout
Cookies and Cream$6.00
Soft serve hand-mixed with Oreo's and housemade vanilla bean syrup.
More about The Company Burger
Item pic

 

French Truck Coffee

650 Poydras St Suite 102, NEW ORLEANS

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.50
More about French Truck Coffee
Item pic

 

Izzo's Illegal Burrito

4041 Magazine St., New Orleans

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cookie$1.25
More about Izzo's Illegal Burrito
Zasu image

SEAFOOD

Zasu

127 N. Carrollton Ave, New Orleans

Avg 4.8 (467 reviews)
Takeout
Slice and Bake Chocolate Chip Cookies - Makes 1 dozen$20.00
More about Zasu
Item pic

 

Butcher

930 Tchoupitoulas St B, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
*Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.50
More about Butcher
Monkey Monkey Coffee and Tea image

SANDWICHES

Monkey Monkey Coffee and Tea

4641 S Carrollton Ave, New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (149 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.00
More about Monkey Monkey Coffee and Tea
Consumer pic

 

Galaxie

3060 ST. CLAUDE AVENUE, NEW ORLEANS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cookie$2.00
5" Double chocolate chip cookie with sea salt
More about Galaxie
Item pic

 

French Truck Coffee

217 Chartres St, NEW ORLEANS

Avg 5 (1 review)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.50
More about French Truck Coffee
Item pic

 

French Truck Coffee

2917 Magazine St Suite 104, New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (208 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.50
More about French Truck Coffee
Item pic

 

Pagoda Cafe

1430 North Dorgenois St., New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cookie - Peanut Butter (gf)$2.25
Gluten-free and topped with Maldon salt
Cookie - Shortbread$2.50
Current flavor = Golden Milk with turmeric, ginger, and warming spices
Cookie - Cowgirl$2.25
Oats, chocolate chips, coconut, and pecans. Not just for cowgirls
More about Pagoda Cafe
NOCHI image

 

NOCHI

725 Howard Ave., New Orleans

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cookies & Milk!$5.00
More about NOCHI
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

La Boulangerie

4600 Magazine St, New Orleans

Avg 4.7 (604 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Black & White Cookie$5.00
Chocolate Chip Cookies$3.00
More about La Boulangerie
Item pic

 

Acorn Cafe

15 Henry Thomas Drive, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
COOKIE CAKE$35.00
16 inch cookie cake (please specify child's name)
More about Acorn Cafe
Saba image

FRENCH FRIES

Saba

5757 Magazine Street, New Orleans

Avg 4.6 (1086 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Seasonal Cookie Plate$9.00
Seasonal selection of 4 homemade cookies
More about Saba
Restaurant banner

BAGELS

Leo's Bread

2438 Bell Street, New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (11 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Polenta Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.25
More about Leo's Bread

