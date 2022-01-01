Cookies in New Orleans
New Orleans restaurants that serve cookies
More about French Truck Coffee
French Truck Coffee
1200 Magazine St, NEW ORLEANS
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.50
More about French Truck Coffee
SANDWICHES
French Truck Coffee
4536 Dryades St, NEW ORLEANS
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.50
More about Lit Pizza
Lit Pizza
5161 Citrus Blvd., Elmwood
|Chocolate Chunk Cookie
|$2.25
Extra Large Chocolate Chunk Cookie!
More about Twisted Waffles-New Orleans
Twisted Waffles-New Orleans
725 Howard Avenue, New Orleans
|Cookie Monster Waffle
|$7.75
A blue waffle, wow! Oreo Belgian waffle topped with confectioners' sugar, Oreos and whipped cream, drizzled in chocolate.
More about Willa Jean
BBQ
Willa Jean
611 O'Keefe Ave, New Orleans
|Cookies + Milk
|$9.00
3 chocolate chip cookies + vanilla milk
More about City Greens
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
City Greens
909 Poydras St, New Orleans
|Salted Chocolate Chunk Cookies
|$2.50
More about The Company Burger
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Company Burger
4600 Freret St ste.a, New Orleans
|Cookies and Cream
|$6.00
Soft serve hand-mixed with Oreo's and housemade vanilla bean syrup.
More about French Truck Coffee
French Truck Coffee
650 Poydras St Suite 102, NEW ORLEANS
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.50
More about Zasu
SEAFOOD
Zasu
127 N. Carrollton Ave, New Orleans
|Slice and Bake Chocolate Chip Cookies - Makes 1 dozen
|$20.00
More about Monkey Monkey Coffee and Tea
SANDWICHES
Monkey Monkey Coffee and Tea
4641 S Carrollton Ave, New Orleans
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.00
More about Galaxie
Galaxie
3060 ST. CLAUDE AVENUE, NEW ORLEANS
|Cookie
|$2.00
5" Double chocolate chip cookie with sea salt
More about French Truck Coffee
French Truck Coffee
217 Chartres St, NEW ORLEANS
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.50
More about French Truck Coffee
French Truck Coffee
2917 Magazine St Suite 104, New Orleans
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.50
More about Pagoda Cafe
Pagoda Cafe
1430 North Dorgenois St., New Orleans
|Cookie - Peanut Butter (gf)
|$2.25
Gluten-free and topped with Maldon salt
|Cookie - Shortbread
|$2.50
Current flavor = Golden Milk with turmeric, ginger, and warming spices
|Cookie - Cowgirl
|$2.25
Oats, chocolate chips, coconut, and pecans. Not just for cowgirls
More about La Boulangerie
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
La Boulangerie
4600 Magazine St, New Orleans
|Black & White Cookie
|$5.00
|Chocolate Chip Cookies
|$3.00
More about Acorn Cafe
Acorn Cafe
15 Henry Thomas Drive, New Orleans
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.00
|COOKIE CAKE
|$35.00
16 inch cookie cake (please specify child's name)
More about Saba
FRENCH FRIES
Saba
5757 Magazine Street, New Orleans
|Seasonal Cookie Plate
|$9.00
Seasonal selection of 4 homemade cookies