Crab fried rice in New Orleans

New Orleans restaurants
New Orleans restaurants that serve crab fried rice

Item pic

 

Good Catch | Thai Urban Bistro

828 Gravier Street, NEW ORLEANS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Jumbo Lump Crab Fried Rice$25.00
jumbo lump crab, egg, green onions
More about Good Catch | Thai Urban Bistro
Restaurant banner

 

Chapter IV

1301 Gravier Street, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CRAB FRIED RICE$12.00
Crab fat, onion, peas, garlic
More about Chapter IV

